TCS Optumera accelerated their demand forecasting pipeline using Spark+Rapids to generate accurate predictions at a granular level, resulting in a 6X acceleration of data pipelines and a 170X performance boost in model training.

NVIDIA and NASA have been using RAPIDS to monitor air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic by combining surface monitoring data and near-real-time model data produced by the NASA GEOS-CF model. They use XGBoost to detect and quantify air pollution anomalies and build a bias-correction model that relates the model’s nitrogen dioxide predictions to observations.

AT&T applied the NVIDIA RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark on GPU clusters for extract, transform, and load (ETL) and feature engineering stages in their data-to-AI pipeline, improving performance, reducing costs, and increasing simplicity compared to CPU-based Spark clusters and Databricks' Photon engine.

Walmart Walmart leveraged Dask-RAPIDS to solve scalability issues with their product substitution algorithm, resulting in substantial hardware and cost reductions, improved runtime, and better insights for their business and customers.

Financial Services Ping An, CAPE Analytics, Applica, Bank of Montreal, Capital One, Square, and Intuit are using NVIDIA's GPU-powered AI to improve customer service, prevent fraud, streamline processes, and accelerate growth, resulting in faster claims handling, more accurate underwriting decisions, elimination of manual errors, improved runtime, and better product design and selection.

