JetPack SDK 5.1.1

Jetson Linux NVIDIA Jetson Linux 35.3.1 provides the Linux Kernel 5.10, UEFI based bootloader, Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, NVIDIA drivers, necessary firmwares, toolchain and more. JetPack 5.1.1 includes Jetson Linux 35.3.1 which adds following highlights: (Please refer to release notes for additional details) Adds support for Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit

Adds support for Jetson AGX Orin 64GB, Jetson Orin NX 8GB, Jetson Orin Nano 8GB and Jetson Orin Nano 4GB production modules

Security:

Over The Air Updates: Image Based OTA tools supported to upgrade Xavier or Orin based modules running JetPack 5 in the field 1

Camera: Support for Multi Point Lens Shading Correction (LSC) on Orin. Enhanced resilience of Argus SyncStereo app to maintain synchronization between stereo camera pairs.

Multimedia: Support for dynamic frame rate in AV1 encoding New argus_camera_sw_encode sample for demonstrating software encoding on CPU cores Updated nvgstcapture-1.0 with option of software encoding on CPU cores 1 Previous releases supported upgrading Xavier based modules in the field running JetPack 4.



TensorRT TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. TensorRT is built on CUDA, NVIDIA’s parallel programming model, and enables you to optimize inference for all deep learning frameworks. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high-throughput for deep learning inference applications. JetPack 5.1.1 includes TensorRT 8.5.2

cuDNN CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers. JetPack 5.1.1 includes cuDNN 8.6.0

CUDA CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications. JetPack 5.1.1 includes CUDA 11.4.19 Starting with JetPack 5.0.2, upgrade to latest and greatest CUDA releases from CUDA 11.8 onwards without the need to update Jetson Linux other JetPack components. Refer to instructions in the CUDA documentation on how to get the latest CUDA on JetPack.

Multimedia API The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development. Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used. Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more. JetPack 5.1.1 Camera highlights include: Support for Multi Point Lens Shading Correction (LSC) on Orin.

Enhanced resilience of Argus SyncStereo app to maintain synchronization between stereo camera pairs. JetPack 5.1.1 Multimedia highlights include: Support for dynamic frame rate in AV1 encoding

New argus_camera_sw_encode sample for demonstrating software encoding on CPU cores

Updated nvgstcapture-1.0 with option of software encoding on CPU cores

Computer Vision VPI (Vision Programing Interface) is a software library that provides Computer Vision / Image Processing algorithms implemented on multiple hardware accelerators found on Jetson such as PVA (Programmable Vision Accelerator), GPU, NVDEC(NVIDIA Decoder), NVENC (NVIDIA Encoder), VIC (Video Image Compositor) and so on. OpenCV is an open source library for computer vision, image processing and machine learning. JetPack 5.1.1 includes a minor update to VPI 2.2 with bug fixes JetPack 5.1.1 includes OpenCV 4.5.4

Graphics JetPack 5.1.1 includes the following graphics libraries: Vulkan® 1.3 (including the Roadmap 2022 Profile). Vulkan 1.3 Announcement

Vulkan® SC 1.0 Vulkan SC is a low-level, deterministic, robust API that is based on Vulkan 1.2. This API enables state-of-the-art GPU-accelerated graphics and computation that can be deployed in safety-critical systems and that are certified to meet industry functional safety standards. Refer to https://www.khronos.org/vulkansc/ for more information. Vulkan SC can also be invaluable for real-time non safety critical embedded applications. Vulkan SC increases determinism and reduces application size by shifting preparation of the run-time application environment either offline, or into application setup, as much as possible. This includes offline compilation of graphics pipelines that define how the GPU processes data, together with static memory allocation, that together enable detailed GPU control that can be rigorously specified and tested. Vulkan SC 1.0 is evolved from Vulkan 1.2 and includes: the removal of runtime functionality that is not needed in safety-critical markets, an updated design to provide predictable execution times and results, and clarifications to remove potential ambiguity in its operation. For more details see https://www.khronos.org/blog/vulkan-sc-overview Note : Jetson support for Vulkan SC is not safety certified. OpenWF™ Display 1.0 OpenWF Display is a Khronos API for low overhead interaction with the native display driver on Jetson and allows interaction with Vulkan SC to display images. Note : Jetson support for OpenWF Display is not safety certified.

OpenWF™ Display 1.0

Nsight Developer Tools CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Visual Studio Code Edition, Nsight Eclipse Plugins, debugging and profiling tools including Nsight Compute, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a low overhead system-wide profiling tool, providing the insights developers need to analyze and optimize software performance. NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone application for debugging and profiling graphics applications. NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer is an integrated development environment that helps developers efficiently design and develop deep neural networks for in-app inference. Nsight System, Nsight Graphics, and Nsight Compute are all supported on Jetson Orin modules to assist development for autonomous machines. JetPack 5.1.1 includes NVIDIA Nsight Systems v2022.5 JetPack 5.1.1 includes NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2022.6 JetPack 5.1.1 includes NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer 2022.2 Refer to release notes for more details.

Supported SDKs and Tools NVIDIA DeepStream SDK is a complete analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing and video and audio understanding.

DeepStream 6.2 release supports JetPack 5.1.1

NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server simplifies deployment of AI models at scale. Triton Inference Server is open source and supports deployment of trained AI models from NVIDIA TensorRT, TensorFlow and ONNX Runtime on Jetson. On Jetson, Triton Inference Server is provided as a shared library for direct integration with C API.

PowerEstimator is a webapp that simplifies creation of custom power mode profiles and estimates Jetson module power consumption.

JetPack 5.1.1 supports PowerEstimator for Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Xavier NX modules

NVIDIA Isaac™ ROS is a collection of hardware-accelerated packages that make it easier for ROS developers to build high-performance solutions on NVIDIA hardware including NVIDIA Jetson.

Isaac ROS DP3 release supports JetPack 5.1.1

Cloud Native Jetson brings Cloud-Native to the edge and enables technologies like containers and container orchestration. NVIDIA JetPack includes NVIDIA Container Runtime with Docker integration, enabling GPU accelerated containerized applications on Jetson platform. NVIDIA hosts several container images for Jetson on NVIDIA NGC. Some are suitable for software development with samples and documentation and others are suitable for production software deployment, containing only runtime components. Find more information and a list of all container images at the Cloud-Native on Jetson page.