NVIDIA Collective Communications Library (NCCL)

NVIDIA NCCL

The NVIDIA Collective Communication Library (NCCL) implements multi-GPU and multi-node communication primitives optimized for NVIDIA GPUs and Networking. NCCL provides routines such as all-gather, all-reduce, broadcast, reduce, reduce-scatter as well as point-to-point send and receive that are optimized to achieve high bandwidth and low latency over PCIe and NVLink high-speed interconnects within a node and over NVIDIA Mellanox Network across nodes.

Leading deep learning frameworks such as Caffe2, Chainer, MxNet, PyTorch and TensorFlow have integrated NCCL to accelerate deep learning training on multi-GPU multi-node systems.

NCCL is available for download as part of the NVIDIA HPC SDK and as a separate package for Ubuntu and Red Hat.