cuBLAS

Basic Linear Algebra on NVIDIA GPUs

DOWNLOAD DOCUMENTATION SAMPLES SUPPORT FEEDBACK

The cuBLAS Library provides a GPU-accelerated implementation of the basic linear algebra subroutines (BLAS). cuBLAS accelerates AI and HPC applications with drop-in industry standard BLAS APIs highly optimized for NVIDIA GPUs. The cuBLAS library contains extensions for batched operations, execution across multiple GPUs, and mixed and low precision execution. Using cuBLAS, applications automatically benefit from regular performance improvements and new GPU architectures. The cuBLAS library is included in both the NVIDIA HPC SDK and the CUDA Toolkit.

cuBLAS Multi-GPU Extension

cuBLASMg provides a state-of-the-art multi-GPU matrix-matrix multiplication for which each matrix can be distributed — in a 2D block-cyclic fashion — among multiple devices. cuBLASMg is currently a part of the CUDA Math Library Early Access Program. Apply for access today!