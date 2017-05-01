Deep learning differs from traditional machine learning techniques in that they can automatically learn representations from data such as images, video or text, without introducing hand-coded rules or human domain knowledge. Their highly flexible architectures can learn directly from raw data and can increase their predictive accuracy when provided with more data.

Deep learning is commonly used across apps in computer vision, conversational AI and recommendation systems. Computer vision apps use deep learning to gain knowledge from digital images and videos. Conversational AI apps help computers understand and communicate through natural language. Recommendation systems use images, language, and a user’s interests to offer meaningful and relevant search results and services.

Deep learning has led to many recent breakthroughs in AI such as Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo, self-driving cars, intelligent voice assistants and many more. With NVIDIA GPU-accelerated deep learning frameworks, researchers and data scientists can significantly speed up deep learning training, that could otherwise take days and weeks to just hours and days. When models are ready for deployment, developers can rely on GPU-accelerated inference platforms for the cloud, embedded device or self-driving cars, to deliver high-performance, low-latency inference for the most computationally-intensive deep neural networks.