cuFFT LTO EA Preview

This early access preview of cuFFT library contains support for the new and enhanced LTO-enabled callback routines for Linux and Windows. LTO-enabled callbacks bring callback support for cuFFT on Windows for the first time. On Linux, these new and enhanced callbacks offer significant boost to performance in many callback use cases.



This preview builds upon nvJitLink, a library introduced by NVIDIA in the CUDA Toolkit 12.0, to leverage Just In Time Link Time Optimization (JIT LTO) for LTO-enabled callbacks by enabling runtime fusion of user callback code and library kernel code.

