cuSPARSE

Basic Linear Algebra for Sparse Matrices on NVIDIA GPUs

The cuSPARSE library provides GPU-accelerated basic linear algebra subroutines for sparse matrices that perform significantly faster than CPU-only alternatives. It provides functionality that can be used to build GPU accelerated solvers. cuSPARSE is widely used by engineers and scientists working on applications such as machine learning, computational fluid dynamics, seismic exploration and computational sciences. Using cuSPARSE, applications automatically benefit from regular performance improvements and new GPU architectures. The cuSPARSE library is included in both the NVIDIA HPC SDK and the CUDA Toolkit.