Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2024.1

NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio

In Nsight VSE 2020.1, the integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers and integrated Profilers have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.

NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.

Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler

Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler

Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis tool

When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.