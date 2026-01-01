Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2026.1 - New Features
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view
For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.
Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Overview
Updates in 2026.1.0
- Supports CUDA Toolkit CUDA Toolkit 13.2
General
Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio
NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu
NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio
The integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
- Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler
- Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler
- Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool
When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.