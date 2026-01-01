Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2026.1 - New Features

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view

For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.1 is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit

General Supports CUDA Toolkit CUDA Toolkit 13.2

Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio

NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu

NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio The integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.

NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio. Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler

Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler

Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.