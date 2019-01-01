Nsight Visual Studio Edition Supported GPUs (Full List)

Legacy and Next-Gen CUDA Debuggers

CUDA Debugger support for Pascal and Volta family GPUs is undergoing a transition that requires a new Nsight Visual Studio Edition compute debugger we are calling Next-Gen.

The 'Legacy' compute debugger, provided in Nsight Visual Studio Edition 6.0 and earlier, will not support Pascal (or later) GPUs running with TCC mode drivers or Volta (or later) GPUs in either TCC or WDDM mode.

The 'Next-Gen' compute debugger will support Pascal, Volta, and Turing GPUs.

Starting with Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5, both the Legacy and Next-Gen compute debuggers are available on the Visual Studio NSIGHT menu.

In Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5 and 5.6,

Pascal and Volta hardware may be debugged in the TCC driver mode using the Next-Gen CUDA debugger

Pascal GPUs may be debugged in the WDDM driver mode using the Legacy CUDA debugger

Maxwell and earlier GPUs may be debugged using the Legacy CUDA debugger

In Nsight Visual Studio Edition version 6.0 thru 2019.4, the Next-Gen CUDA debugger supports

Turing family GPU debugging in the TCC driver mode

In Nsight Visual Studio Edition version 2020.1 and later,

Next-Gen CUDA debugger Supports NVIDIA A100 GPU debugging (note that TCC driver mode is the only supported mode for r445 and r450 drivers) Supports Pascal , Volta , and Turing family GPU debugging in both TCC & WDDM driver mode with win10 RS4 or later 445.53 or later drivers are required as of Nsight VSE version 2020.1 to use the latest Next-Gen debugger Win 7 support has been dropped

Legacy CUDA debugger Supports Maxwell family GPU debugging in both TCC & WDDM driver mode 445.53 or later drivers are required as of Nsight VSE version 2020.1 to use WDDM on the latest Legacy debugger Win 7 support has been dropped Kepler Family GPU support has been dropped or deprecated



Please refer to the table below for supported compute debugger, driver, GPU, and OS configurations.

Supported NVIDIA GPU architecture, driver, and OS configurations for the Legacy and Next-Gen CUDA debuggers Operating System Win 7

Dropped

in v2020.1 Win 10 Driver Mode WDDM RS4 TCC Driver Version r445 r445 Kepler

sm_30,sm_32 Dropped

in v2020.1 Kepler

sm_35,sm_37 Dropped

in v2021.3 Kepler

sm_50 Legacy Deprecated in v2020.1 Next-Gen UNSUPPORTED Maxwell Legacy Next-Gen UNSUPPORTED Pascal Legacy Next-Gen Volta

Turing

Ampere

Ada

Hopper Legacy Next-Gen