Nsight Visual Studio Edition Supported GPUs (Full List)
General GPU SupportSee the CUDA Debugger Comatibility Information, below, for Legacy and Next-Gen debugger compatiblity with GPUs, drivers, driver modes, and operating systems.
GeForce
- GeForce RTX 4090[2]
- GeForce RTX 4080[2]
- GeForce RTX 4070 Ti[2]
- GeForce RTX 4070[2]
- GeForce RTX 4060[2]
- GeForce RTX 4050[2]
- GeForce RTX 3090[2]
- GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU[2]
- GeForce RTX 3080 TI[2]
- GeForce RTX 3080[2]
- GeForce RTX 3070 TI[2]
- GeForce RTX 3070[2]
- GeForce RTX 3060 TI[2]
- GeForce RTX 3060[2]
- GeForce RTX 3050 TI[2]
- GeForce RTX 3050[2]
- NVIDIA TITAN RTX[2]
- GeForce RTX 2080 Ti[2]
- GeForce RTX 2080 Super[2]
- GeForce RTX 2080[2]
- GeForce RTX 2070 Super[2]
- GeForce RTX 2070[2]
- GeForce RTX 2060 Super[2]
- GeForce RTX 2060[2]
- GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q[2]
- GeForce GTX 1660 Ti[2]
- GeForce GTX 1660[2]
- GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q[2]
- GeForce GTX 1650 Ti[2]
- GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q[2]
- GeForce GTX 1650[2]
- NVIDIA TITAN V[2]
- NVIDIA TITAN Xp[2][3]
- NVIDIA TITAN X[2][3]
- GeForce GTX 1080 Ti[2][3]
- GeForce GTX 1080[2][3]
- GeForce GTX 1070 Ti[2][3]
- GeForce GTX 1070[2][3]
- GeForce GTX 1060[2][3]
- GeForce GTX 1050 Ti[2][3]
- GeForce GTX 1050[2][3]
- GeForce GT 1030[2][3]
- GeForce GT 1010[2][3]
- GeForce GTX TITAN X[4]
- GeForce GTX 980 Ti[4]
- GeForce GTX 980[4]
- GeForce GTX 980M[4]
- GeForce GTX 970[4]
- GeForce GTX 970M[4]
- GeForce GTX 960[4]
- GeForce GTX 950[4]
- GeForce GTX 750 Ti[4][]
- GeForce GTX 750[4][]
- GeForce GTX 745[4]
Quadro
- RTX A6000 Ada[2]
- RTX A6000[2]
- Quadro RTX 8000[2]
- Quadro RTX 6000[2]
- Quadro RTX 5000[2]
- Quadro RTX 4000[2]
- Quadro GV100 [2]
- Quadro GP100 [1][2][3]
- Quadro P6000 [2][3]
- Quadro P5000 [2][3]
- Quadro P4000 [2][3]
- Quadro P2000 [2][3]
- Quadro P1000 [2][3]
- Quadro P600 [2][3]
- Quadro P500 [2][3]
- Quadro P400 [2][3]
- Quadro M6000 [4]
- Quadro M5000 [4]
- Quadro M4000 [4]
- Quadro M2000 [4]
- Quadro K6000 [4]
- Quadro K5200 [4]
- Quadro K2200 [4][]
- Quadro K1200 [4][]
- Quadro K620 [4][]
Tesla
- NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU[2]
- NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU[2]
- NVIDIA A40[2]
- NVIDIA A30[2]
- NVIDIA A16[2]
- NVIDIA A10[2]
- Tesla T4 [2]
- Tesla V100[2]
- Tesla P100[1][2][3]
- Tesla P40 [2][3]
- Tesla P4 [2][3]
- Tesla M60 [4]
- Tesla M40 [4]
- Tesla M10 [4]
- Tesla M4 [4]
- Tesla K40 [4]
- Tesla K20 [4]
[1] NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.3 and later supports GP100 debugging and CUDA trace, but not CUDA profiling. Please use the CUDA Visual Profiler from the CUDA toolkit for profiling.
[2] NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0 and later supports CUDA debugging in WDDM and TCC mode on Pascal and later family GPUs using the Next-Gen CUDA debugger. See below for more details on the Next-Gen CUDA debugger.
[3] NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.5 and later supports CUDA debugging in WDDM mode on Pascal family GPUs using the Legacy CUDA debugger. See below for more details on the Legacy CUDA debugger.
[4] NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.5 supports CUDA debugging in TCC and WDDM mode on pre-Pascal family GPUs using the Legacy CUDA debugger. See below for more details on the Legacy CUDA debugger.
Deprecation & Drop Notices:
Supported Compute Debugger Configurations
Legacy and Next-Gen CUDA Debuggers
CUDA Debugger support for Pascal and Volta family GPUs is undergoing a transition that requires a new Nsight Visual Studio Edition compute debugger we are calling Next-Gen.
The 'Legacy' compute debugger, provided in Nsight Visual Studio Edition 6.0 and earlier, will not support Pascal (or later) GPUs running with TCC mode drivers or Volta (or later) GPUs in either TCC or WDDM mode.
The 'Next-Gen' compute debugger will support Pascal, Volta, and Turing GPUs.
Starting with Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5, both the Legacy and Next-Gen compute debuggers are available on the Visual Studio NSIGHT menu.
In Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5 and 5.6,
- Pascal and Volta hardware may be debugged in the TCC driver mode using the Next-Gen CUDA debugger
- Pascal GPUs may be debugged in the WDDM driver mode using the Legacy CUDA debugger
- Maxwell and earlier GPUs may be debugged using the Legacy CUDA debugger
In Nsight Visual Studio Edition version 6.0 thru 2019.4, the Next-Gen CUDA debugger supports
- Turing family GPU debugging in the TCC driver mode
- Pascal, Volta, and Turing family GPU debugging in the WDDM driver mode with 410.29 or later drivers and win10 RS4 or later using the Next-Gen CUDA debugger
- See Supported configurations as of v2019.4
In Nsight Visual Studio Edition version 2020.1 and later,
- Next-Gen CUDA debugger
- Supports NVIDIA A100 GPU debugging (note that TCC driver mode is the only supported mode for r445 and r450 drivers)
- Supports Pascal, Volta, and Turing family GPU debugging in both TCC & WDDM driver mode with win10 RS4 or later
- 445.53 or later drivers are required as of Nsight VSE version 2020.1 to use the latest Next-Gen debugger
- Win 7 support has been dropped
- Legacy CUDA debugger
- Supports Maxwell family GPU debugging in both TCC & WDDM driver mode
- 445.53 or later drivers are required as of Nsight VSE version 2020.1 to use WDDM on the latest Legacy debugger
- Win 7 support has been dropped
- Kepler Family GPU support has been dropped or deprecated
Please refer to the table below for supported compute debugger, driver, GPU, and OS configurations.
|Supported NVIDIA GPU architecture, driver, and OS configurations for the Legacy and Next-Gen CUDA debuggers
|Operating System
|
Win 7
Dropped
in v2020.1
|Win 10
|Driver Mode
|WDDM RS4
|TCC
|Driver Version
|r445
|r445
|
Kepler
sm_30,sm_32
|
Dropped
in v2020.1
|
Kepler
sm_35,sm_37
|
Dropped
in v2021.3
|
Kepler
sm_50
|Legacy
|Deprecated in v2020.1
|Next-Gen
|UNSUPPORTED
|Maxwell
|Legacy
|Next-Gen
|UNSUPPORTED
|Pascal
|Legacy
|Next-Gen
|
Volta
Turing
Ampere
Ada
Hopper
|Legacy
|Next-Gen
|Supported configuration for the CUDA debugger
|CUDA debugger is incompatible with this GPU, driver, and/or OS
|UNSUPPORTED
|Unsupported by the CUDA debugger. Multi-context applications will not work
|N/A
|Invalid GPU/driver combination
|Deprecated GPU. NsightVSE support for this GPU will be removed in a future release.
|Support for this configuration has been cut/dropped in version 2020.1 or 2021.3.