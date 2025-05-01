Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2025.5 - New Features

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2025.5 is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit

General Supports CUDA Toolkit CUDA Toolkit 13.1.



Early Access Support for Microsoft Visual Studio 2026.



See the Using Visual Studio 2026 section under the Installation and Setup page of this documentation for more information about how to use NVIDIA Nsight™ VSE with Microsoft Visual Studio 2026.





This is an early access feature and may not be fully stable. Users are encouraged to provide feedback to help improve this feature in future releases. Refer to the Known Issues page for a list of known issues.

Drops support for Microsoft Visual Studio 2019.

Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio

NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu

NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio The integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.

NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio. Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler

Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler

Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.