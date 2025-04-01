Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2025.4 - New Features

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view

Updates in 2025.4.0




Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio

NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu


NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio

The integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.

When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.

Webinars