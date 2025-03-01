Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2025.3 - New Features

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view

For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2025.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2025.3 is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit

General Supports CUDA Toolkit CUDA Toolkit 13.0

CUDA Debugger The Legacy Debugger as well as support for Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta architectures, deprecated as of version 2025.1, have been dropped.



The "NextGen Debugger" is now simply referred to as the "Debugger".



Known issues in CUDA debugging on Blackwell GPUs. See items 1 and 2 under Known Issues for more details.

Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio

NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu

NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio The integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.

NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio. Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler

Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler

Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.