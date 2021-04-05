Download Nsight Aftermath SDK
System Requirements
|Operating Systems
|GPU Architecture
|GPU Driver
|Graphics APIs
|Nsight Graphics Viewer
Latest Version: Nsight Aftermath SDK 2023.2
Nsight Aftermath SDK 2023.2 is available for both Windows and Linux platforms. It supports applications built with DirectCompute, Direct3D (11, 12, DXR), and Vulkan.
Latest Driver Changes
|Driver
|Aftermath SDK Version
|Changes
|
|Release notes
|
|Release notes
|
|Enabled MMU fault data collection.
Release notes
|
|Introduced later marker payload binding.
Release notes
|
|Fixed issues where shader instructions would not resolve correctly.
Fixed issue where not getting proper marker info when both user and automatic markers are enabled.
Fixed misreporting of any GPU exception as a page fault.
Fixed problem where crash dumps were not generated when Windows GPU Hardware scheduling is enabled.
Last driver that supports the legacy Aftermath 1 code path. Upgrade to the latest Nsight Aftermath SDK to update your application.
Release notes
View full Nsight Aftermath SDK release history.
Resources
Documentation and Samples
Nsight Aftermath SDK Documentation is included with Nsight Aftermath SDK Download.
Download Nsight Aftermath SDK samples and an example GPU mini-dump file from the GitHub repository.
Support
To provide feedback, request additional features, or report support issues, please use the Developer Forums.