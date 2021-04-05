Download Nsight Aftermath SDK

System Requirements


v2023.1
Operating Systems
  • Windows 10 (up to 21H2)
  • Windows 11 (up to 21H2)
  • Ubuntu v18.04, v20.04
  • Redhat v7.6
  • Centos v7.6
GPU Architecture
NVIDIA Pascal and newer
GPU Driver
531.41 or newer
Graphics APIs
DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing, Vulkan, Vulkan Raytracing
Nsight Graphics Viewer
Nsight Graphics 2023.1 or newer


Latest Version: Nsight Aftermath SDK 2023.2


Nsight Aftermath SDK 2023.2 is available for both Windows and Linux platforms. It supports applications built with DirectCompute, Direct3D (11, 12, DXR), and Vulkan.


Download Nsight Aftermath SDK for Windows     Download Nsight Aftermath SDK for Linux


Latest Driver Changes


Driver Aftermath SDK Version Changes
R535
2023.2
 Release notes
R530
2023.1
 Release notes
R515
2022.2
 Enabled MMU fault data collection.
Release notes
R495
2022.1
 Introduced later marker payload binding.
Release notes
R470
2021.1
 Fixed issues where shader instructions would not resolve correctly.
Fixed issue where not getting proper marker info when both user and automatic markers are enabled.
Fixed misreporting of any GPU exception as a page fault.
Fixed problem where crash dumps were not generated when Windows GPU Hardware scheduling is enabled.
Last driver that supports the legacy Aftermath 1 code path. Upgrade to the latest Nsight Aftermath SDK to update your application.
Release notes

View full Nsight Aftermath SDK release history.




Resources

Documentation and Samples

Nsight Aftermath SDK Documentation is included with Nsight Aftermath SDK Download.

Download Nsight Aftermath SDK samples and an example GPU mini-dump file from the GitHub repository.



Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report support issues, please use the Developer Forums.