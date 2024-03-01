Nsight Aftermath 2024.3
NVIDIA Nsight™ Aftermath 2024.3 is released with the following improvements:
New Features:
- Added support for tracking residency to the resource tracking capability. This will allow the user to understand if a resource was still alive, but not actually resident when the shader attempted to access it, resulting in a page fault.
- Added support for tracking shaders used for work graphs and providing contextual information to aid in narrowing down related GPU faults.
- Added support for generating crash dumps on applications that utilize CUDA alongside a graphics API.
Improvements:
- Improved stability for cases where resources unsuccessfully register with the Aftermath API.
- Fixed issues with tracking to the correct shader source for inlined ray tracing shaders.
Known Issues:
- For applications that use CUDA alongside a graphics API, either explicitly or via an NVIDIA provided library, Aftermath will sometimes generate a crash dump for a fault that occurs on the CUDA workload. This will be improved in a future driver to only generate crash dumps from graphics workloads.
- [D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.
- [D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.
For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2024.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.
Note that documentation is included in this download.