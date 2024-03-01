Nsight Aftermath 2024.3

NVIDIA Nsight™ Aftermath 2024.3 is released with the following improvements:

New Features:

Added support for tracking residency to the resource tracking capability. This will allow the user to understand if a resource was still alive, but not actually resident when the shader attempted to access it, resulting in a page fault.

Added support for tracking shaders used for work graphs and providing contextual information to aid in narrowing down related GPU faults.

Added support for generating crash dumps on applications that utilize CUDA alongside a graphics API.

Improvements:

Improved stability for cases where resources unsuccessfully register with the Aftermath API.

Fixed issues with tracking to the correct shader source for inlined ray tracing shaders.

Known Issues:

For applications that use CUDA alongside a graphics API, either explicitly or via an NVIDIA provided library, Aftermath will sometimes generate a crash dump for a fault that occurs on the CUDA workload. This will be improved in a future driver to only generate crash dumps from graphics workloads.

[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.

For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2024.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Note that documentation is included in this download.

