  • Added GpuCrashDumpEditing APIs for post-generation editing of crash dumps, providing more flexibility to applications when resolving pointer-style markers and adding description strings. When using this API, applications can control the timing and choice of thread where the marker resolution occurs, unlike the callbacks set from GFSDK_Aftermath_EnableGpuCrashDumps. The callbacks via GFSDK_Aftermath_EnableGpuCrashDumps are still available, but should be disabled if using the GpuCrashDumpEditing APIs. For full details see GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDumpEditing.h.

    • Please note that the format of the resolveMarkerCb callback (GFSDK_Aftermath_ResolveMarkerCb) has been changed to make it more robust and consistent with descriptionCb (GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDumpDescriptionCb). It now uses a PFN_GFSDK_Aftermath_ResolveMarker functor. For full details see GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDump.h. Updated sample code is available in the Nsight Aftermath Samples repository on Github.

  • Added full shader call stack extraction, rather than just showing the line of shader code that crashed.

    • Supports DXIL and SPIR-V, extracts inline call stacks (function names, linkage, locations)

    • New "GPU Shader Call Stack" pane in Aftermath UI with frame navigation in Nsight Graphics 2025.5

    • Call stack is available in text/JSON output via nv-aftermath-format.exe CLI tool.

Improvements:

  • Fixed an issue using the Aftermath SDK with 32-bit D3D12 applications

Known Issues:

  • For applications that use CUDA alongside a graphics API, either explicitly or via an NVIDIA provided library, Nsight Aftermath will sometimes generate a crash dump for a fault that occurs on the CUDA workload.  This will be improved in a future driver to only generate crash dumps from graphics workloads.

  • [D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

  • [D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.