Added GpuCrashDumpEditing APIs for post-generation editing of crash dumps, providing more flexibility to applications when resolving pointer-style markers and adding description strings. When using this API, applications can control the timing and choice of thread where the marker resolution occurs, unlike the callbacks set from GFSDK_Aftermath_EnableGpuCrashDumps. The callbacks via GFSDK_Aftermath_EnableGpuCrashDumps are still available, but should be disabled if using the GpuCrashDumpEditing APIs. For full details see GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDumpEditing.h.

Please note that the format of the resolveMarkerCb callback (GFSDK_Aftermath_ResolveMarkerCb) has been changed to make it more robust and consistent with descriptionCb (GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDumpDescriptionCb). It now uses a PFN_GFSDK_Aftermath_ResolveMarker functor. For full details see GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDump.h. Updated sample code is available in the Nsight Aftermath Samples repository on Github.