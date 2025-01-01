Added GpuCrashDumpEditing APIs for post-generation editing of crash dumps, providing more flexibility to applications when resolving pointer-style markers and adding description strings. When using this API, applications can control the timing and choice of thread where the marker resolution occurs, unlike the callbacks set from GFSDK_Aftermath_EnableGpuCrashDumps. The callbacks via GFSDK_Aftermath_EnableGpuCrashDumps are still available, but should be disabled if using the GpuCrashDumpEditing APIs. For full details see GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDumpEditing.h.
Please note that the format of the resolveMarkerCb callback (GFSDK_Aftermath_ResolveMarkerCb) has been changed to make it more robust and consistent with descriptionCb (GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDumpDescriptionCb). It now uses a PFN_GFSDK_Aftermath_ResolveMarker functor. For full details see GFSDK_Aftermath_GpuCrashDump.h. Updated sample code is available in the Nsight Aftermath Samples repository on Github.
Added full shader call stack extraction, rather than just showing the line of shader code that crashed.
Fixed an issue using the Aftermath SDK with 32-bit D3D12 applications
For applications that use CUDA alongside a graphics API, either explicitly or via an NVIDIA provided library, Nsight Aftermath will sometimes generate a crash dump for a fault that occurs on the CUDA workload. This will be improved in a future driver to only generate crash dumps from graphics workloads.
[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.
[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.