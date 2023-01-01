Nsight Aftermath 2023.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2023.1.0 - Release Notes and Known Issues

New Features:

We have added the ability to view the register values of warps that have signaled a GPU exception. This can be useful to understand the contributing factors to an MMU fault or other crashes. Gathering the data is currently only supported on the Vulkan API, but D3D12 support will be added in an upcoming release. Visualizing the data requires Nsight Graphics Pro, so please contact your NVIDIA DevTech representative if you need access.

We added a new “Faulted Warps” display to separately list any warps that actively triggered an exception (when that can be determined). This should help in narrowing down the problematic workloads that lead to an exception.

Improvements:

We fixed issues with registering D3D12 resources for tracking. This should make it easier to correlate some resource access that can cause GPU exceptions.

We improved the UI on the Crash Info tab to unify the current warp selection

For MMU faults, we added a separate indicator for the faulting instruction and the current PC. This is helpful to understand how much progress the warp made from the time the failed request was made until the data was actually used.

In Nsight Graphics Pro, we added the ability to visualize interleaved SASS and source, aiding in understanding the register data displayed in corresponding crash dumps.

Known Issues:

The use of Aftermath D3D event markers or Vulkan diagnostic checkpoints introduces CPU overhead. Because of this, the marker calls are ignored if the Nsight Aftermath Monitor application is not running. We are working to improve the performance of the markers to enable them in other situations and this will be available in a future driver.

[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.

