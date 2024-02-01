Nsight Aftermath 2024.2

NVIDIA Nsight™ Aftermath 2024.2 is released with the following improvements:

New Features:

Aftermath will now generate a dump file even for CPU initiated lost device situations. While the GPU information is limited, the dump file will denote that it was initiated by the CPU so that all lost device causes will generate a dump. This requires an R560 driver.

Improvements:

Added handling for cases when registering a resource fails and returns a null handle, but the application still tries to unregister that null handle.

The R560 drivers fixed various issues with registering resources for lifetime tracking in Aftermath.

Updated the version of zlib used in Aftermath to include all of the latest security patches

Known Issues:

[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.

For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2024.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Note that documentation is included in this download.

Download