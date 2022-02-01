Nsight Aftermath 2022.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2022.2.0 - Release Notes and Known Issues

New Features:

Added support for more detailed information about MMU faults. All failed requests show what the access type was (read/write/atomic) as well as the originating unit for the request. Failed requests from the shader units additionally report the warp and PC of the failing instruction.



Improvements:

Fixed a bug in the header file where the function pointer definition for GFSDK_Aftermath_EnableGpuCrashDumps was incorrect.

Updated the API and Nsight Graphics UI (dump viewer) to ensure that the hash values returned by GFSDK_Aftermath_GetShaderHash match what is shown in the UI and the JSON writer

Fix a bug where no crash dump callbacks were generated when the Windows application was compiled with Control Flow Guard enabled.

Known Issues:

If hardware scheduling is disabled on the system, occasionally the resulting crash dump files will be empty. This is due to a driver bug and will be fixed in an upcoming driver.

Some applications may see excess marker entries generated. This will be fixed in an upcoming driver.

One user reported compatibility issues with R470 drivers but these have not been reproduced by the Nsight Aftermath team. We are continuing to investigate these reports.

The use of Aftermath D3D event markers or Vulkan diagnostic checkpoints introduces CPU overhead. Because of this, the marker calls are ignored if the Nsight Aftermath Monitor application is not running. We are working to improve the performance of the markers to enable them in other situations and this will be available in a future driver.

[D3D] The deprecated GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_RegisterResource function causes a memory leak.

[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is unsupported.

For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2022.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Note that documentation is included in this download.

Download