Download NVIDIA Nsight Graphics

Nsight Graphics 2023.3 Is Available Now
Nsight Graphics is bundled as part of DRIVE OS for development and deployment on DRIVE AGX-based autonomous vehicles.
Nsight Graphics is bundled as part of the Jetson development suite in the JetPack SDK. Use the NVIDIA SDK Manager to deploy the JetPack SDK on Jetson.
System Requirements
|Operating Systems Requirements
|Windows 10: 21H1, 21H2, 22H2 Windows 11: 21H2, 22H1, 22H2
Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04, 22.04
RHEL 7.6
Centos 7.6
Arch Linux 2021.05.01
Hardware Configurations
|Hardware Configuration
|Single GPU System
|Dual GPU System
|Two systems, each with a GPU
|Microsoft Hybrid Equipped Notebook
|Supported GeForce GPUs
|RTX 20-series
RTX 30-series
RTX 40-series
|Dell XPS 15
Optimus Equipped Notebook and others
|Microsoft Hybrid Equipped Notebook
|Supported Quadro GPUs
|RTX-Series or better
|Display driver
|Driver 535 and newer improves GPU profiling stability. Please use the latest driver for best results. Download here.
|See here for a complete list of officially supported hardware.
Supported APIs
- Direct3D 12
- Direct3D 11
- DirectX Raytracing
- Vulkan 1.2
- Vulkan Raytracing
- OpenGL 4.2 - 4.6
- OpenVR
Release Notes
2023.3 - 2023/08/08
- Real-Time Shader Profiler in GPU Trace
- Timings of GPU contexts from the traced process and background processes
- VRAM and system memory usage indicators in GPU Trace
2023.2 - 2023/05/30
- GPU Trace can now capture applications via user specified criteria, regardless of whether the application has frame boundaries
- The Shader Profiler now has a Bottom-Up Calls table, revealing the most expensive source-level functions in your shaders
2023.1 - 2023/03/21
- Support for visualizing opacity micromaps in the Acceleration Structure viewer
- Vulkan Ray Tracing shaders now display Instruction Execution stats per source-line
- GPU Trace now has an in-application HUD
2022.7 - 2022/11/30
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (AD106) support
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU (AD107) support
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU (AD107) support
- Full support for Vulkan Video Extension Decode
Feature List
Archives
Nsight Graphics Documentation
Release notes and known issues.
Guides on how to install NVIDIA Nsight Graphics.
The user guide for NVIDIA Nsight Graphics.
This section will focus on the primary Nsight Graphics tools key concepts, advanced information and how to's.
Information on the NVIDIA Software License Agreement as well as third party software and tools used by Nsight Graphics.
Tutorial Sessions
Fundamentals of Ray Tracing Development using NVIDIA Nsight Graphics and NVIDIA Nsight Systems
Learn how to utilize Nsight Graphics and Nsight Systems to profile and optimize 3D Applications that are using Ray Tracing.
Getting Started with Ray Tracing Graphics Tools
We'll go through what tools are available to allow you to debug, profile, and optimize your modern graphics application.
Leveraging NVIDIA Graphics DevTools for High-performance Ray-tracing Applications
Learn how to leverage a professional grade graphics debugger and profiler to integrate new technologies into modern applications.
The Next Level of Optimization Advice with Nsight Graphics: GPU Trace
GPU Trace introduces a new analysis tool that captures some of that knowledge by using powerful heuristics and rules.
NVIDIA Nsight Feature Spotlight: GPU Trace
GPU Trace is a new frame-level profiler for graphics applications within NVIDIA NSight. With GPU Trace on RTX, developers can collect GPU performance data on a single pass.
Video Series
How to Improve Shader Performance by Resolving LDC Divergence
Learn about how latency caused by LDC Divergence can be identified and resolved with help from Nsight Graphics.
Avoiding Stalls and Hitches in DirectX 12
How to identify, fix, and prevent hitches in DirectX 12 by understanding how the “critical path” affects frame time.
Building Acceleration Structures Using Async Compute
Learn what async compute is and what it offers for building ray tracing acceleration structures.
