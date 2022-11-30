Download NVIDIA Nsight Graphics

Nsight Graphics is bundled as part of DRIVE OS for development and deployment on DRIVE AGX-based autonomous vehicles.


Nsight Graphics is bundled as part of the Jetson development suite in the JetPack SDK. Use the NVIDIA SDK Manager to deploy the JetPack SDK on Jetson.


System Requirements


Windows
Linux
Operating Systems Requirements Windows 10: 21H1, 21H2, 22H2 Windows 11: 21H2, 22H1, 22H2 Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04, 22.04
RHEL 7.6
Centos 7.6
Arch Linux 2021.05.01

Hardware Configurations


Hardware Configuration Single GPU System Dual GPU System Two systems, each with a GPU Microsoft Hybrid Equipped Notebook
Supported GeForce GPUs RTX 20-series
RTX 30-series
RTX 40-series		 Dell XPS 15
Optimus Equipped Notebook and others 		Microsoft Hybrid Equipped Notebook
Supported Quadro GPUs RTX-Series or better
Display driver Driver 535 and newer improves GPU profiling stability. Please use the latest driver for best results. Download here.
See here for a complete list of officially supported hardware.


Supported APIs

  • Direct3D 12
  • Direct3D 11
  • DirectX Raytracing
  • Vulkan 1.2
  • Vulkan Raytracing
  • OpenGL 4.2 - 4.6
  • OpenVR



Release Notes



2023.3 - 2023/08/08

  • Real-Time Shader Profiler in GPU Trace
  • Timings of GPU contexts from the traced process and background processes
  • VRAM and system memory usage indicators in GPU Trace
  • View full release notes

2023.2 - 2023/05/30

  • GPU Trace can now capture applications via user specified criteria, regardless of whether the application has frame boundaries
  • The Shader Profiler now has a Bottom-Up Calls table, revealing the most expensive source-level functions in your shaders
  • View full release notes

2023.1 - 2023/03/21

  • Support for visualizing opacity micromaps in the Acceleration Structure viewer
  • Vulkan Ray Tracing shaders now display Instruction Execution stats per source-line
  • GPU Trace now has an in-application HUD
  • View full release notes

2022.7 - 2022/11/30

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (AD106) support
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU (AD107) support
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU (AD107) support
  • Full support for Vulkan Video Extension Decode
  • View full release notes

    Feature List

    Archives

    Resources

    Nsight Graphics Documentation


    Release Notes

    Release notes and known issues.


    Installation Guide

    Guides on how to install NVIDIA Nsight Graphics.


    User Guide

    The user guide for NVIDIA Nsight Graphics.


    Advanced Learning

    This section will focus on the primary Nsight Graphics tools key concepts, advanced information and how to's.


    Copyright and Licenses

    Information on the NVIDIA Software License Agreement as well as third party software and tools used by Nsight Graphics.


    Documentation



    Tutorial Sessions

    Nsyst Ngfx

    Fundamentals of Ray Tracing Development using NVIDIA Nsight Graphics and NVIDIA Nsight Systems

    Learn how to utilize Nsight Graphics and Nsight Systems to profile and optimize 3D Applications that are using Ray Tracing.

    Watch
    CUDA 11

    Getting Started with Ray Tracing Graphics Tools

    We'll go through what tools are available to allow you to debug, profile, and optimize your modern graphics application.

    Watch
    CUDA 11

    Leveraging NVIDIA Graphics DevTools for High-performance Ray-tracing Applications

    Learn how to leverage a professional grade graphics debugger and profiler to integrate new technologies into modern applications.

    Watch
    gpu trace

    The Next Level of Optimization Advice with Nsight Graphics: GPU Trace

    GPU Trace introduces a new analysis tool that captures some of that knowledge by using powerful heuristics and rules.

    Watch



    Ngfx cpu trace

    NVIDIA Nsight Feature Spotlight: GPU Trace

    GPU Trace is a new frame-level profiler for graphics applications within NVIDIA NSight. With GPU Trace on RTX, developers can collect GPU performance data on a single pass.

    Watch




    Video Series

    Improve Shader Performance

    How to Improve Shader Performance by Resolving LDC Divergence

    Learn about how latency caused by LDC Divergence can be identified and resolved with help from Nsight Graphics.

    Watch
    Avoid Stalls and Hitches

    Avoiding Stalls and Hitches in DirectX 12

    How to identify, fix, and prevent hitches in DirectX 12 by understanding how the “critical path” affects frame time.

    Watch
    Build Acceleration Structure

    Building Acceleration Structures Using Async Compute

    Learn what async compute is and what it offers for building ray tracing acceleration structures.

    Watch




