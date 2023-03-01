Nsight Aftermath 2023.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2023.3.0 - Release Notes and Known Issues

Feature Enhancements:

Added the ability to generate a crash signature from the GPU dump file. This hash based fingerprint can help to categorize different exceptions and find which ones are possibly related to each other. By grouping crashes based on similar signatures, you can see which issues impact the largest number of users.

We have updated the Nsight Aftermath documentation and are now making them available via the web.

Known Issues:

[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.

