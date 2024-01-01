Nsight Aftermath 2024.1

NVIDIA Nsight™ Aftermath 2024.1 is released with the following improvements:

New Features:

We have added the ability for you to see the entire history of the resources involved in an exception. This includes residency and lifetime information, which provides vital contextual clues for understanding the cause of a GPU crash.

Coming with the R555 series of drivers, Aftermath will generate a crash dump when the driver or runtime has initiated a lost device notification. This can help reduce confusion on the cause of a lost device. Aftermath also provides some hints on how to get to the root of the issue, based on the graphics API in use.

Known Issues:

[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.

For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2024.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Note that documentation is included in this download.

Download