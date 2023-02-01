Nsight Aftermath 2023.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2023.2.0 - Release Notes and Known Issues

Improvements:

User markers have been reenabled by default and are significantly faster than before. This means that any application with Aftermath enabled will now collect these markers.

Any R535 or later driver no longer requires the Aftermath Monitor to be running for markers explicitly added by the user to function.



If you do observe any performance issues, please contact us at NsightAftermath@NVIDIA.com.



Automatic markers and call stack capturing does still require the Aftermath Monitor due to the significant overhead from those debugging features.

Added support for applications that use the DirectX12 Agility SDK. Previously, calls to GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_RegisterResource would fail in applications that use an Agility SDK.

Known Issues:

[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.

For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2023.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Note that documentation is included in this download.

Download