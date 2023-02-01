Nsight Aftermath 2023.2
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2023.2.0 - Release Notes and Known IssuesImprovements:
- User markers have been reenabled by default and are significantly faster than before. This means that any application with Aftermath enabled will now collect these markers.
- Any R535 or later driver no longer requires the Aftermath Monitor to be running for markers explicitly added by the user to function.
- If you do observe any performance issues, please contact us at NsightAftermath@NVIDIA.com.
- Automatic markers and call stack capturing does still require the Aftermath Monitor due to the significant overhead from those debugging features.
- Added support for applications that use the DirectX12 Agility SDK. Previously, calls to GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_RegisterResource would fail in applications that use an Agility SDK.
- [D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.
- [D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is not supported.
For an overview of Nsight™ Aftermath and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Aftermath page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2023.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.
Note that documentation is included in this download.