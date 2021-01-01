Nsight Aftermath 2021.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2021.1.0 - Release Notes and Known Issues

Changes:

Remove the deprecated GFSDK_Aftermath_SetShaderDebugInfoPaths() function and the corresponding implementation from the Nsight Aftermath SDK

Improvements:

Implemented bug fixes

Known Issues:

Aftermath is only supported on NVIDIA Pascal architecture GPUs and newer as the amount of information available for older GPU architectures is limited.

Aftermath is not supported on systems that have Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling enabled.

The use of Aftermath D3D event markers or Vulkan diagnostic checkpoints introduces CPU overhead. To maintain good performance, limit usage to a reasonable amount.

[D3D] The full Aftermath feature set is only supported for D3D12.

[D3D] The experimental GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_RegisterResource function causes a memory leak.

[D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.

[D3D] In certain situations, Aftermath event markers may not be reported on Pascal GPUs.

[D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is unsupported.

