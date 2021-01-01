Nsight Aftermath 2021.1
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath 2021.1.0 - Release Notes and Known IssuesChanges:
- Remove the deprecated GFSDK_Aftermath_SetShaderDebugInfoPaths() function and the corresponding implementation from the Nsight Aftermath SDK
- Implemented bug fixes
- Aftermath is only supported on NVIDIA Pascal architecture GPUs and newer as the amount of information available for older GPU architectures is limited.
- Aftermath is not supported on systems that have Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling enabled.
- The use of Aftermath D3D event markers or Vulkan diagnostic checkpoints introduces CPU overhead. To maintain good performance, limit usage to a reasonable amount.
- [D3D] The full Aftermath feature set is only supported for D3D12.
- [D3D] The experimental GFSDK_Aftermath_DX12_RegisterResource function causes a memory leak.
- [D3D] GFSDK_Aftermath_PageFaultInformation function sometimes returns an incorrect pAppResource pointer.
- [D3D] In certain situations, Aftermath event markers may not be reported on Pascal GPUs.
- [D3D] Shader debug information for legacy DXBC shaders is unsupported.
