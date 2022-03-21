Jetpack SDK 5.0.1 Developer Preview

JetPack 5.0.2 will be available August 10, 2022. This will be a production release adding support for Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB.

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building end-to-end accelerated AI applications. JetPack SDK provides a full development environment for hardware-accelerated AI-at-the-edge development. All Jetson modules and developer kits are supported by JetPack SDK. JetPack SDK includes Jetson Linux Driver Package with bootloader, Linux kernel, Ubuntu desktop environment, and a complete set of libraries for acceleration of GPU computing, multimedia, graphics, and computer vision. It also includes samples, documentation, and developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and supports higher level SDKs such as DeepStream for streaming video analytics, Isaac for robotics, and Riva for conversational AI.

JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview is a development release and is a minor update to JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview and includes Jetson Linux 34.1.1. JetPack 5.0.1 brings support for DeepStream 6.1. All other features remain the same as JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview.

JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview is a development release with a full compute stack update including CUDA 11.4, as well as Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment. See highlights below for the full list of features. This release supports Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit as well as Jetson AGX Xavier series and Jetson Xavier NX series developer kits and commercial modules. Note: JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview is not intended for production use, and has known issues1 documented in the Jetson Linux release notes. Please read the release notes carefully. 1 These issues targeted for fix in JetPack 5.0 production release

JetPack 4.6.1 JetPack 4.6.1 remains the current production release supporting Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson Nano, and Jetson TX1. See the JetPack 4.6.1 release page for more information.

Key Features in JetPack Jetson Linux NVIDIA Jetson Linux 34.1.1 (JetPack 5.0.1 DP) and Jetson Linux 34.1 (JetPack 5.0 DP) provides the Linux Kernel 5.10, UEFI based bootloader, Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, NVIDIA drivers, necessary firmwares, toolchain and more. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 includes Jetson Linux with these highlights: Support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

Emulation support to emulate performance of Jetson Orin NX modules on Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

LTS Kernel 5.10

Ubuntu 20.04 based reference file system

OP-TEE Trusted Execution Environment 1

UEFI bootloader

Support for NVSCI: Provides utilities for streaming data packets between different applications and for inter process communication (IPC)

New Jetson Power GUI: Tool for monitoring the power and thermal status of Jetson platform TensorRT TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. TensorRT is built on CUDA, NVIDIA’s parallel programming model, and enables you to optimize inference for all deep learning frameworks. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high-throughput for deep learning inference applications. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview includes TensorRT 8.4.0 Early Access cuDNN CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview includes cuDNN 8.3.2 CUDA CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview includes CUDA 11.4.4 Multimedia API The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development. Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used. Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview Multimedia highlights include: New NVUtils Multimedia buffer management and buffer transformation API1 1 nvbuf_utils is deprecated. Refer to migration guide to migrate from nvbuf_utils to NVUtils. Computer Vision VPI (Vision Programing Interface) is a software library that provides Computer Vision / Image Processing algorithms implemented on PVA1 (Programmable Vision Accelerator), GPU and CPU OpenCV is an open source library for computer vision, image processing and machine learning. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview VPI 2.0 New algorithms: Horizontal and Vertical Image Flip on CPU, GPU and VIC backends

Optical Flow Accelerator (OFA) backend for Stereo Disparity for Jetson AGX Orin

Image Views / Crop on CPU and GPU backends

Wrapping of cuda buffers in python bindings to allow efficient use of VPI together with other libraries

Python bindings support for KLT tracker JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview includes OpenCV 4.5.4 Developer Tools CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Eclipse Edition, debugging and profiling tools including Nsight Compute, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications. NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a low overhead system-wide profiling tool, providing the insights developers need to analyze and optimize software performance. NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone application for debugging and profiling graphics applications. NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer is an integrated development environment that helps developers efficiently design and develop deep neural networks for in-app inference. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 includes NVIDIA Nsight Systems 2021.5 JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 includes NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2021.5 JetPack 5.0.1 includes NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer 2022.1 Refer to release notes for more details. Supported SDKs and Tools NVIDIA DeepStream SDK is a complete analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing and video and audio understanding. JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview supports DeepStream SDK 6.1 NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server simplifies deployment of AI models at scale. Triton Inference Server is open source and supports deployment of trained AI models from NVIDIA TensorRT, TensorFlow and ONNX Runtime on Jetson. On Jetson, Triton Inference Server is provided as a shared library for direct integration with C API. PowerEstimator is a webapp that simplifies creation of custom power mode profiles and estimates Jetson module power consumption. 1Power Estimator support for JetPack 5.0 will be enabled with JetPack 5.0 production release. Cloud Native Jetson brings Cloud-Native to the edge and enables technologies like containers and container orchestration. NVIDIA JetPack includes NVIDIA Container Runtime with Docker integration, enabling GPU accelerated containerized applications on Jetson platform. NVIDIA hosts several container images for Jetson on NVIDIA NGC. Some are suitable for software development with samples and documentation and others are suitable for production software deployment, containing only runtime components. Find more information and a list of all container images at the Cloud-Native on Jetson page. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview Cloud Native highlights include: Nvidia Container runtime stops mounting user level libraries like CUDA, cuDNN and TensorRT from the host to inside the container1 1Containers on Jetson should include the user level libraries inside the container. Nvidia container runtime will continue mounting platform level libraries and device nodes from the host to inside the container. Security NVIDIA Jetson modules include various security features including Hardware Root of Trust, Secure Boot, Hardware Cryptographic Acceleration, Trusted Execution Environment, Disk and Memory Encryption, Physical Attack Protection and more. Learn about the security features by jumping to the security section of the Jetson Linux Developer guide. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview does not support Secure Boot, Disk and Memory Encryption. These security features will be enabled with JetPack 5.0 Production Release. Functional Safety NVIDIA Jetson approach to Functional Safety is to give access to the hardware error diagnostics foundation that can be used in the context of safety-related system design. Jetson Safety Extension Package (JSEP) provides error diagnostic and error reporting framework for implementing safety functions and achieving functional safety standard compliance. Learn more. JetPack 5.0/5.0.1 Developer Preview does not support JSEP.