Jetson Linux 34.1

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

Jetson Linux 34.1 is a developer preview release bringing support for Linux Kernel 5.10, Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, UEFI based bootloader and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment. This release adds support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and also supports Jetson Xavier NX series and Jetson AGX Xavier series developer kits and commercial modules.

Jetson Linux 34.1 is included as part of JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

  • Support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
  • Support to emulate performance of production Jetson Orin NX series and Jetson AGX Orin series modules with Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
  • LTS Kernel 5.10
  • Ubuntu 20.04 based reference file system
  • OP-TEE Trusted Execution Environment1
  • UEFI bootloader
  • Support for NVSCI: Provides utilities for streaming data packets between different applications and for inter process communication (IPC)
  • New Jetson Power GUI: Tool for monitoring the power and thermal status of Jetson platform

1OP-TEE for Jetson AGX Orin is not enabled in this release

Vulkan Support on L4T

34.1 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Jetson AGX Xavier series, Xavier NX series
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
UEFI Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Linux Developer Guide (downloadable version)
Software License Agreement
nvbuf_utils to NvUtils Migration Guide
Tools Bootlin Toolchain gcc 9.3
Bootlin Toolchain Sources, 2020.08-1
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
Patch Name HW Supported SW Versions Supported Link
Overlay to fix the issue with flashing Jetson Xavier modules on custom carrier boards which do not have eeprom Jetson AGX Xavier and Xavier NX JetPack 5.0 DP / 34.1 overlay_34.1_Xavier_MB2.tbz2
ReadME.txt
Overlay to fix the issue with flashing Jetson Orin modules on custom carrier boards which do not have eeprom Jetson AGX Orin JetPack 5.0 DP / 34.1 overlay_34.1_Orin_MB2.tbz2
ReadME.txt

To access other L4T Release Pages, please visit the L4T Archive.