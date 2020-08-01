Jetson Linux 34.1

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 34.1

Jetson Linux 34.1 is a developer preview release bringing support for Linux Kernel 5.10, Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, UEFI based bootloader and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment. This release adds support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and also supports Jetson Xavier NX series and Jetson AGX Xavier series developer kits and commercial modules.

Jetson Linux 34.1 is included as part of JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

Support to emulate performance of production Jetson Orin NX series and Jetson AGX Orin series modules with Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

LTS Kernel 5.10

Ubuntu 20.04 based reference file system

OP-TEE Trusted Execution Environment 1

UEFI bootloader

Support for NVSCI: Provides utilities for streaming data packets between different applications and for inter process communication (IPC)

New Jetson Power GUI: Tool for monitoring the power and thermal status of Jetson platform

1OP-TEE for Jetson AGX Orin is not enabled in this release

Vulkan Support on L4T

34.1 Driver Details