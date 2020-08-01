Jetson Linux 34.1
NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.
Jetson Linux 34.1 is a developer preview release bringing support for Linux Kernel 5.10, Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, UEFI based bootloader and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment. This release adds support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and also supports Jetson Xavier NX series and Jetson AGX Xavier series developer kits and commercial modules.
Jetson Linux 34.1 is included as part of JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview
See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.
Features
- Support for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
- Support to emulate performance of production Jetson Orin NX series and Jetson AGX Orin series modules with Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
- LTS Kernel 5.10
- Ubuntu 20.04 based reference file system
- OP-TEE Trusted Execution Environment1
- UEFI bootloader
- Support for NVSCI: Provides utilities for streaming data packets between different applications and for inter process communication (IPC)
- New Jetson Power GUI: Tool for monitoring the power and thermal status of Jetson platform
1OP-TEE for Jetson AGX Orin is not enabled in this release
Vulkan Support on L4T
34.1 Driver Details
|Patch Name
|HW Supported
|SW Versions Supported
|Link
|Overlay to fix the issue with flashing Jetson Xavier modules on custom carrier boards which do not have eeprom
|Jetson AGX Xavier and Xavier NX
|JetPack 5.0 DP / 34.1
|
overlay_34.1_Xavier_MB2.tbz2
ReadME.txt
|Overlay to fix the issue with flashing Jetson Orin modules on custom carrier boards which do not have eeprom
|Jetson AGX Orin
|JetPack 5.0 DP / 34.1
|
overlay_34.1_Orin_MB2.tbz2
ReadME.txt
