Jetson Safety Extension Package is now discontinued. Functional Safety is now offered with NVIDIA IGX platform .

Functional safety is about implementing protection functions to deal with the risk of system malfunctions. Functional safety is important in multiple applications like manufacturing, agriculture, robotics, construction, medical, avionics and others, to protect people, property and environment from unexpected or abnormal behavior of the system.

NVIDIA Jetsons approach to Functional Safety is to give access to the hardware error diagnostics foundation that can be used in the context of safety-related system design. Jetson Safety Extension Package (JSEP) provides error diagnostic and error reporting framework for implementing safety functions and achieving functional safety standard compliance. In addition, JSEP includes various documentation and guidance from NVIDIA safety experts to ease the functional safety process.

Address IEC 61508 and ISO 13849 functional safety standards in combination with the support provided by Jetson Safety Extension Package.