Jetson Safety Extension Package is now discontinued. Functional Safety is now offered with NVIDIA IGX platform.
Jetson Safety Extension
Achieve functional safety along with highest AI performance using NVIDIA Jetson
Functional safety is about implementing protection functions to deal with the risk of system malfunctions. Functional safety is important in multiple applications like manufacturing, agriculture, robotics, construction, medical, avionics and others, to protect people, property and environment from unexpected or abnormal behavior of the system.
NVIDIA Jetsons approach to Functional Safety is to give access to the hardware error diagnostics foundation that can be used in the context of safety-related system design. Jetson Safety Extension Package (JSEP) provides error diagnostic and error reporting framework for implementing safety functions and achieving functional safety standard compliance. In addition, JSEP includes various documentation and guidance from NVIDIA safety experts to ease the functional safety process.
Address IEC 61508 and ISO 13849 functional safety standards in combination with the support provided by Jetson Safety Extension Package.
Jetson Modules Designed For Safety
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial module includes the Xavier SOC which is TUV SUD assessed for meeting all applicable requirements for ISO 26262. The module also includes various safety extensions built -in:
- Safety Cluster Engine (SCE), a dedicated ARM Cortex R5F lock-step subsystem for integrated fault detection.
- In-System-Test (IST), LBIST (Logic Built In Self Test) & MBIST (Memory Built In Self Test) for detecting permanent and latent failures.
- Hardware Safety Manager (HSM) and Error Collator (EC) for monitoring and reporting error signals.
- Support for adding external safety MCU
- DRAM & GPU ECC (Error-Correcting Code)*
- SEC (Single Error Correction), DED(Double Error Detection) and Parity protection for each IP*
- ARM CCPLEX RAS (Reliability, Availability and Serviceability)*
- Temperature, Clock and Voltage monitoring*
*Feature is enabled by Jetson Linux and does not require JSEP
Jetson Safety Extension Package (JSEP)
Jetson Safety Extension Package provides error diagnostic and error reporting framework for implementing safety functions and concepts to achieve functional safety standard compliance.
Features:
- Enables safety extensions built-in the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial module
- Diagnostic Monitoring including Safe State and FuSa State monitoring and heartbeat mechanism at various layers
- Safe Communication using 3LSS architecture
- Error reporting of hardware and software errors
Safety Documents
JSEP includes various documentations and guidance from NVIDIA safety experts to ease the functional safety process.
|Safety Document
|Content
|Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial in Safety-Related Systems Application Note
|
|Safety Extension Document
|Content
|Xavier Safety Extension Manual
|
|Xavier FMEDA & User Guide
|
|Xavier SOC Assessment Report Summary
|
|TUV Rheinland concept report on Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial in Safety-Related Systems Application Note (in progress)
|