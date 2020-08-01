Jetson Linux 34.1.1

Jetson Linux 35.1 will be available August 10, 2022. This will be a production release adding support for Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 34.1.1

Jetson Linux 34.1.1 is a developer preview release and a minor update to Jetson Linux 34.1. Jetson Linux 34.1.1 is included as part of JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview which brings support for DeepStream 6.1. All features remain the same as Jetson Linux 34.1. Please read the release notes for further details on this release.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Vulkan Support on L4T

34.1.1 Driver Details