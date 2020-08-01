Jetson Linux 34.1.1
Jetson Linux 35.1 will be available August 10, 2022. This will be a production release adding support for Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB
NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.
NVIDIA Jetson Linux 34.1.1
Jetson Linux 34.1.1 is a developer preview release and a minor update to Jetson Linux 34.1. Jetson Linux 34.1.1 is included as part of JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview which brings support for DeepStream 6.1. All features remain the same as Jetson Linux 34.1. Please read the release notes for further details on this release.
See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.
Vulkan Support on L4T
34.1.1 Driver Details
|Patch Name
|HW Supported
|SW Versions Supported
|Link
|DTSI file to Enable HDMI on Jetson AGX Orin Custom Carrier Boards
|Jetson AGX Orin
|
JetPack 5.0.1 DP / 34.1.1
JetPack 5.0 DP / 34.1
|
tegra234-dcb-p3701-0000-a02-p3737-0000-a01_hdmi.dtsi
ReadME.txt
To access other L4T Release Pages, please visit the L4T Archive.