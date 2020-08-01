Jetson Linux 34.1.1

Jetson Linux 35.1 will be available August 10, 2022. This will be a production release adding support for Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB


NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 34.1.1

Jetson Linux 34.1.1 is a developer preview release and a minor update to Jetson Linux 34.1. Jetson Linux 34.1.1 is included as part of JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview which brings support for DeepStream 6.1. All features remain the same as Jetson Linux 34.1. Please read the release notes for further details on this release.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Vulkan Support on L4T

34.1.1 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Jetson AGX Xavier series, Xavier NX series
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
UEFI Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Sensor Processing Engine Sources for Orin
 Sensor Processing Engine Sources for Xavier
Docs

Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson AGX Orin Platform Adaptation Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Platform Adaptation Guide
T23x Deployment Guide
Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Linux Developer Guide (downloadable version)
Software License Agreement
Jetson Linux API Reference (formerly named Multimedia API Reference)
nvbuf_utils to NvUtils Migration Guide

Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer
Guide (online version) for Orin

Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer
Guide (online version) for Xavier

Tools Bootlin Toolchain gcc 9.3
Bootlin Toolchain Sources, 2020.08-1
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
Patch Name HW Supported SW Versions Supported Link
DTSI file to Enable HDMI on Jetson AGX Orin Custom Carrier Boards Jetson AGX Orin JetPack 5.0.1 DP / 34.1.1
JetPack 5.0 DP / 34.1 		tegra234-dcb-p3701-0000-a02-p3737-0000-a01_hdmi.dtsi
ReadME.txt

