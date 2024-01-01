Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit - Get Started

The Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit has reached EOL and is no longer available for purchase. The Jetson Xavier NX production module remains available; see the Jetson Product Lifecycle page for details.

JetPack 5.x releases, built on the Jetson Linux r35 codeline, support Jetson Nano developer kits and modules. The most recent sustaining releases can be found at the JetPack Archive and the Jetson Linux Archive.

If you have any questions, please visit the Jetson Xavier NX Forum.


Introduction

The NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit enables development of full-featured, multi-modal AI applications for products based on the Jetson Xavier NX module.

NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit

  1. microSD card slot for main storage
  2. 40-pin expansion header
  3. Micro-USB port
  4. Gigabit Ethernet port
  5. USB 3.1 Type A ports (x4)
  6. HDMI output port
  7. DisplayPort connector
  8. DC Barrel jack for 19V power input
  9. MIPI CSI camera connectors

Included in the Box

  • Jetson Xavier NX module (P3668-0000) with heatsink
  • Reference carrier board (P3509-0000)
    (includes 802.11 plug-in WLAN & BT module preinstalled with antenna)
  • 19V power supply
  • A small paper card with quick start and support information

Items not Included

  • microSD card (32GB UHS-1 minimum)
  • USB keyboard and mouse
  • Computer display (either HDMI or DP)

Initially, a computer with Internet connection and the ability to flash your microSD card is also required.

Write Image to the microSD Card

To prepare your microSD card, you’ll need a computer with Internet connection and the ability to read and write SD cards, either via a built-in SD card slot or adapter.

  1. Download the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit SD Card Imagefrom JetPack SDK Page , and note where it was saved on the computer.
  2. Write the image to your microSD card by following the instructions below according to the type of computer you are using: Windows, Mac, or Linux.
Instructions for Windows

Format your microSD card using SD Memory Card Formatter from the SD Association.

SD Memory Card Formatter for Windows.
  1. Download, install, and launch SD Memory Card Formatter for Windows.
  2. Select card drive
  3. Select “Quick format”
  4. Leave “Volume label” blank
  5. Click “Format” to start formatting, and “Yes” on the warning dialog

Use Etcher to write the Jetson Nano Developer Kit SD Card Image to your microSD card

  1. Download, install, and launch Etcher.
    Use Etcher for Windows to select image
  2. Click “Select image” and choose the zipped image file downloaded earlier.
  3. Insert your microSD card if not already inserted.
    Click Cancel (per this explanation) if Windows prompts you with a dialog like this:
    Micosoft Windows dialog - format disk
  4. Click “Select drive” and choose the correct device.
    Use Etcher to select drive and click Flash
  5. Click “Flash!” It will take Etcher about 10 minutes to write and validate the image if your microSD card is connected via USB3.
  6. After Etcher finishes, Windows may let you know it doesn’t know how to read the SD Card. Just click Cancel and remove the microSD card.
    Micosoft Windows dialog - format disk

Instructions for Mac

You can either write the SD card image using a graphical program like Etcher, or via command line.

Etcher Instructions

  1. Do not insert your microSD card yet.
  2. Download, install, and launch Etcher.
    Use Etcher for Mac to select image
  3. Click “Select image” and choose the zipped image file downloaded earlier.
  4. Insert your microSD card. Click Ignore if your Mac shows this window:
    Mac dialog - click ignore
  5. If you have no other external drives attached, Etcher will automatically select the microSD card as target device. Otherwise, click “Select drive” and choose the correct device.
  6. Click “Flash!” Your Mac may prompt for your username and password before it allows Etcher to proceed
    Enter username and password to allow Etcher to proceed
    It will take Etcher about 10 minutes to write and validate the image if your microSD card is connected via USB3.
  7. After Etcher finishes, your Mac may let you know it doesn’t know how to read the SD Card. Just click Eject and remove the microSD card.
    Mac dialog - click eject

Command Line Instructions

  1. Do not insert your microSD card yet. Waiting will help you discover correct disk device name in steps below.
  2. Open the Terminal app:
    Open Mac Terminal app
  3. Use this command to list any external disk devices already attached to your Mac:
    diskutil list external | fgrep '/dev/disk'
    For example, if you already have a USB drive attached to your Mac, the result will look similar to this:
    Mac Terminal app - command to list external disk devices
  4. Insert your microSD card. Click Ignore if your Mac shows this window:
    Mac dialog - click ignore
  5. Use the same command as before to list external disk devices. The newly listed disk device is the microSD card (/dev/disk2 in this example):
    Mac Terminal app - command to list external disk devices
  6. Use this command to remove any existing partitions from the microSD card, ensuring MacOS will let you write to it. BE VERY CAREFUL to specify the correct disk device.
    sudo diskutil partitionDisk /dev/disk<n> 1 GPT "Free Space" "%noformat%" 100%
    For example:
    Mac Terminal app - command to remove any existing partitions
  7. Use this command to write the zipped SD card image to the microSD card. Note the use of /dev/rdisk instead of /dev/disk:
    /usr/bin/unzip -p ~/Downloads/jetson_nano_devkit_sd_card.zip | sudo /bin/dd of=/dev/rdisk<n> bs=1m
    For example:
    Mac Terminal app - command to write zipped SD card image to microSD card
  8. There will be no indication of progress (unless you signal with CTRL-t). When the dd command finishes, your Mac will let you know it cannot read the microSD card. Just click Eject:
    Mac dialog - click eject

Instructions for Linux

You can either write the SD card image using a graphical program like Etcher, or via command line.

Etcher Instructions

  1. Download, install, and launch Etcher.
    Use Etcher for Linux to select image
  2. Click “Select image” and choose the zipped image file downloaded earlier.
  3. Insert your microSD card. If you have no other external drives attached, Etcher will automatically select the microSD card as target device. Otherwise, click “Change” and choose the correct device.
    Use Etcher to click change and choose the correct device.
  4. Click “Flash!” Your OS may prompt for your username and password before it allows Etcher to proceed.
    Enter username and password to allow Etcher to proceed
    It will take Etcher 10-15 minutes to write and validate the image if your microSD card is connected via USB3.
  5. After Etcher finishes, eject the SD Card using Files application:
    Eject the SD Card using Files application
  6. Physically remove microSD card from the computer.

Command Line Instructions

  1. Open the Terminal application by pressing Ctrl + Alt + t.
  2. Insert your microSD card, then use a command like this to show which disk device was assigned to it:
    dmesg | tail | awk '$3 == "sd" {print}'
    In this example, we can see the 16GB microSD card was assigned /dev/sda:
    Linux Terminal app - command to show 16GB microSD card was assigned /dev/sda
  3. Use this command to write the zipped SD card image to the microSD card:
    /usr/bin/unzip -p ~/Downloads/jetson_nano_devkit_sd_card.zip | sudo /bin/dd of=/dev/sd<x> bs=1M status=progress
    For example:
    Linux Terminal app - command to write zipped SD card image to microSD card
    When the dd command finishes, eject the disk device from the command line:
    sudo eject /dev/sd<x>
  4. Physically remove microSD card from the computer.

After your microSD card is ready, proceed to set up your developer kit.

Setup and First Boot

Setup Steps

  1. Insert the microSD card (with system image already written to it) into the slot on the underside of the Jetson Xavier NX module.
  2. Power on your computer display and connect it.
  3. Connect the USB keyboard and mouse.
  4. Connect the provided power supply. The Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit will power on and boot automatically.
Insert microSD card into slot on underside of Jetson Xavier NX module

First Boot

A green LED next to the Micro-USB connector will light as soon as the developer kit powers on. When you boot the first time, the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit will take you through some initial setup, including:

  • Review and accept NVIDIA Jetson software EULA
  • Select system language, keyboard layout, and time zone
  • Connect to Wireless network
  • Create username, password, and computer name
  • Log in

After Logging In

You will see this screen. Congratulations!

Memory-efficient LXDE desktop environment with Keyboard Shortcuts
Next Steps

Find Your Way Around

