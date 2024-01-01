The Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit has reached EOL and is no longer available for purchase. The Jetson Xavier NX production module remains available; see the Jetson Product Lifecycle page for details.

JetPack 5.x releases, built on the Jetson Linux r35 codeline, support Jetson Nano developer kits and modules. The most recent sustaining releases can be found at the JetPack Archive and the Jetson Linux Archive.

