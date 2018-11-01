NVIDIA CUDA-X AI is a complete deep learning software stack for researchers and software developers to build high performance GPU-accelerated applications for conversational AI, recommendation systems and computer vision. CUDA-X AI libraries deliver world leading performance for both training and inference across industry benchmarks such as MLPerf.

Every deep learning framework including PyTorch, TensorFlow and JAX is accelerated on single GPUs, as well as scale up to multi-GPU and multi-node configurations. Framework developers and researchers use the flexibility of GPU-optimized CUDA-X AI libraries to accelerate new frameworks and model architectures.

Built on CUDA-X, NVIDIA’s unified programming model provides a way to develop deep learning applications on the desktop or datacenter, and deploy them to datacenters, resource constrained IoT devices as well as automotive platforms with minimal to no code changes.

The NVIDIA® NGC™ catalog provides pre-trained models , training scripts , optimized framework containers and inference engines for popular deep learning models. NVIDIA AI Toolkit includes libraries for transfer learning, fine tuning, optimizing and deploying pre-trained models across a broad set of industries and AI workloads

There are over a hundred repos on NVIDIA Github covering products, demos, samples and tutorials to get started.