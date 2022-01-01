A: By providing a fast way to visually inspect the processing taking place across the layers of a DL model, the DL developer is efficiently informed about where the model is performing well and where it is falling short. This, in turn, can be used to help guide changes to the model or other training-time parameters in order to improve overall quality. In this manner, Feature Map Explorer is similar to a traditional debugger, where the ability to inspect runtime state is a valuable tool in any developer’s toolbox.