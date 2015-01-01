NVIDIA DIGITS

The NVIDIA Deep Learning GPU Training System (DIGITS) puts the power of deep learning into the hands of engineers and data scientists. DIGITS can be used to rapidly train the highly accurate deep neural network (DNNs) for image classification, segmentation and object detection tasks.

DIGITS simplifies common deep learning tasks such as managing data, designing and training neural networks on multi-GPU systems, monitoring performance in real time with advanced visualizations, and selecting the best performing model from the results browser for deployment. DIGITS is completely interactive so that data scientists can focus on designing and training networks rather than programming and debugging.

DIGITS Download DIGITS is available as a free download to the members of the NVIDIA Developer Program. If you are not already a member, clicking “Download” will ask you join the program. Download NVIDIA GPU Cloud DIGITS is available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) as an optimized container for on-demand usage. Sign-up for an NGC account and get started with DIGITS in minutes. Visit NVIDIA GPU Cloud page to learn more. Sign-up for NGC

What’s New in DIGITS 6 Interactively train models using TensorFlow and visualize model architecture using TensorBoard

Integrate custom plug-ins for importing special data formats such as DICOM used in medical imaging

Pre-trained UNET model added to the DIGITS model store for image segmentation of medical images Learn more about DIGITS 6:

Writing a DIGITS Plug-in for DICOM files

Getting Started with TensorFlow™ in DIGITS

Image segmentation neural network trained with DIGITS to partition epithelium regions that contribute to identification of tumor

Key Features:

Design, train and visualize deep neural networks for image classification, segmentation and object detection using Caffe, Torch and TensorFlow

Download pre-trained models such as AlexNet, GoogLeNet, LeNet and UNET from the DIGITS Model Store

Perform hyperparameter sweep of learning rate and batch size for improved model accuracy

Schedule, monitor, and manage neural network training jobs, and analyze accuracy and loss in real time

Import a wide variety of image formats and sources with DIGITS plug-in

Scale training jobs across multiple GPUs automatically

DIGITS is an open source project. Customize and extend DIGITS to suit your applications and share your experience using DIGITS on the DIGITS user group.



Import data for image classification and object detection neural networks

Download pre-trained models such as AlexNet, GoogLeNet and others from the DIGITS Model Store

Visualize deep neural network architectures



Schedule, monitor, and manage neural network training jobs

Analyze accuracy and loss in real time

Visualization of inference results

