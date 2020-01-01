AI and HPC Containers

What Are Containers?

A container is a portable unit of software that combines the application and all its dependencies into a single package that’s agnostic to the underlying host OS. It removes the need to build complex environments and simplifies the application development-to-deployment process.

The NVIDIA NGC catalog contains a host of GPU-optimized containers for deep learning, machine learning, visualization, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications that are tested for performance, security, and scalability.