Computer-aided engineering (CAE) encompasses a diverse range of numerical approaches, such as computational fluid dynamics, finite element analysis, and electromagnetic analysis, with the primary goal of helping engineers and scientists research and develop products like cars, planes, and consumer products. At their heart, these approaches typically solve some form of partial differential equations (PDEs) through direct or iterative linear solvers. NVIDIA CUDA-X™ libraries provide CAE developers with the core building blocks to accelerate their CAE applications.
PhysicsNeMo is an open-source physics AI framework to empower CAE developers to build, train, and fine-tune AI surrogate models using the latest machine learning (ML) architectures.Learn More
NVIDIA Warp is a developer framework for building and accelerating data generation and spatial computing in Python. Warp gives coders an easy way to write kernel-based programs for CAE and machine learning. Warp supports PyTorch, JAX, PhysicsNeMo, and NVIDIA Omniverse™.
NVIDIA cuBLAS is an accelerated computing library for AI and scientific computing applications. cuBLAS includes API extensions for providing drop-in industry standard BLAS APIs and GEMM APIs with support for fusions that are highly optimized for NVIDIA architectures.
The NVIDIA cuSOLVER library provides a wide collection of decompositions and linear system solvers that deliver significant acceleration for many CAE-relevant algorithms.
NVIDIA cuSPARSE provides high-performance APIs with GPU-accelerated basic linear algebra routines for AI and HPC applications. cuSPARSELt host APIs provide structured sparsity support and no-call overhead with JIT LTO.
NVIDIA cuFFT is a library that provides GPU-accelerated Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) implementations that can be used within CAE for applications like spectral methods, deep learning, advanced flow-field post-processing, and aero-acoustics analysis.
NVIDIA cuDSS is a library of GPU-accelerated linear solvers for sparse matrices. cuDSS offers performant reordering, factorization and solve, and supports a variety of matrix types and numerics. With single GPU, multi-GPU and multi-GPU multi-node support cuDSS supports a wide range of CAE use cases.
AmgX is a fully GPU-accelerated core solver library that speeds up the often computationally intense linear solver portion of CAE simulations. The library is well suited for implicit unstructured simulations, providing popular Krylov methods and preconditioners, including algebraic multigrid.
NVIDIA Omniverse is a modular development platform of APIs and microservices for building 3D applications and services powered by Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) and NVIDIA RTX™.
NVIDIA CUDA-X , built on CUDA®, is a collection of libraries that deliver dramatically higher performance across compute-intensive application domains, including AI and CAE for common tasks, such as solving sparse and dense linear algebra.
Transform design and simulation processes with NVIDIA’s full-stack innovation across accelerated infrastructure, enterprise-grade software, and AI models. AI-accelerated digital twins enable real-time interactive design, allowing engineers to instantly see the impact on key performance indicators. This accelerates the design workflow, delivering faster production, higher accuracy, efficiency, and infrastructure performance at a lower overall cost.