What is CAE?

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) encompasses a diverse range of numerical approaches, such as computational fluid dynamics, finite element analysis, and electromagnetic analysis, with the primary goal of helping engineers and scientists research and develop products like cars, planes, and consumer products. At their heart, these approaches typically solve some form of partial differential equations (PDEs) through direct or iterative linear solvers. NVIDIA CUDA-X™ libraries provide CAE developers with the core building blocks to accelerate their CAE applications.