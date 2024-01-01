NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo is an open-source python framework for building, training, and fine-tuning physics AI models at scale.



NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo provides utilities that enable developers to build AI surrogate models that combine physics-driven causality with simulation and observed data, enabling real-time predictions. From Neural operators, GNNs to generative AI models, developers can develop proprietary AI models to enhance engineering simulations and generate higher-fidelity data for scalable, responsive designs. NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo supports the creation and validation of large-scale digital twin models across various physics domains, from computational fluid dynamics and structural mechanics to electromagnetics.



Use NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo to bolster your engineering simulations with AI. You can build and validate models for enterprise-scale digital twin applications across multiple physics domains, from computational fluid dynamics and structural to electromagnetics.



