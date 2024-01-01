  1. Home
  2. NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo is an open-source python framework for building, training, and fine-tuning physics AI models at scale.

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo provides utilities that enable developers to build AI surrogate models that combine physics-driven causality with simulation and observed data, enabling real-time predictions. From Neural operators, GNNs to generative AI models, developers can develop proprietary AI models to enhance engineering simulations and generate higher-fidelity data for scalable, responsive designs. NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo supports the creation and validation of large-scale digital twin models across various physics domains, from computational fluid dynamics and structural mechanics to electromagnetics.

Use NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo to bolster your engineering simulations with AI. You can build and validate models for enterprise-scale digital twin applications across multiple physics domains, from computational fluid dynamics and structural to electromagnetics.

Download NowDocumentationNVIDIA PhysicsNeMo GitHubData Sheet

Physics-Informed Machine Learning for Surrogate Models

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Data Sheet

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo framework for physics-Informed machine learning for surrogate models

What’s New In NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo

NVIDIA Blackwell Accelerates Computer-Aided Engineering Software Ecosystem

Leading Software Providers Including Ansys, Altair, Cadence, Siemens and Synopsys Adopt NVIDIA Blackwell

Read Press Release

Leading Climate Tech Companies Adopting Earth-2 for Faster, More Accurate Predictions and Disaster Preparedness

Abu Dhabi-Based AI Company G42, JBA Reinsurance, AXA Insurance Among First to Adopt NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Earth-2 Weather Analytics.

Read Press Release

Features

PhysicsAI Model Architectures

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo offers a variety of approaches tuned for training physics-AI models, from purely physics-driven models like physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) to physics-based, data-driven architectures, such as neural operators, graph neural networks (GNNs), and generative AI-based diffusion models.
NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo includes curated physics-ML model architectures, Fourier feature networks, Fourier neural operators, GNNs, point cloud and diffusion models trained on NVIDIA DGX™ across open-source, free datasets found in the documentation.

Training State-of-the-Art Physics-AI Models

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo provides an end-to-end pipeline and utilities for training physics-ML models—from ingesting geometry to adding partial differential equations. NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo also includes training recipes in the form of reference applications. View documentation.

Training at Scale

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo provides GPU accelerated distributed framework to build foundational scale models. It provides data parallel and model parallel training pipelines scaled to multi-node training to suit the needs of industrial scale problems. For instance, developers can train a GNN or a point cloud on a 50 million node mesh quite easily.,

PhysicsAI Reference Pipelines

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo offers a diverse set of reference pipelines as a starting point for developers to customize and build their own solutions. These reference samples show how one can model a specific problem with AI, showcases some relevant architectures and datasets. This spans use cases from CFD, thermal analysis to climate and weather. View the github repo, github for the complete list.

Benefits

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo is an open-source, freely available AI framework for developing physics-ML models and novel AI architectures for engineering systems.

Decorative image of AI toolkit for physics

AI Toolkit for Physics

Quickly configure, build, and train AI models for physical systems in any domain, from engineering simulations to life sciences, with simple Python APIs.

Decorative image of customizing models

Customize Models

 Download, build on, and customize state-of-the-art pretrained models from the NVIDIA NGC™ catalog.

Decorative image of near-real-time inference

Near-Real-Time Inference

Deploy AI surrogate models as digital twins of your physical systems to simulate in near real time.

Decorative image of scaling with NVIDIA AI

Scale With NVIDIA AI

Leverage NVIDIA AI to scale training performance from a single GPU to multi-node implementations.

Decorative image of open-source design

Open-Source Design

Experience the benefits of open source. PhysicsNeMo is built on top of PyTorch and is released under the Apache 2.0 license.

Decorative image of standardized, best practices of AI development

Standardized

 Work with the best practices of AI development for physics-ML models, with an immediate focus on engineering applications.

Decorative image of user friendly API interfaces

User Friendly

Boost productivity with user-comprehensible error messages and easy-to-program Pythonic API interfaces.

Decorative image of high-quality software with enterprise-grade development

High Quality

Use high-quality software with enterprise-grade development, tutorials for getting started, and robust validation and documentation.

Contribute to NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Development

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo provides a unique platform for collaboration within the scientific community. Domain experts are invited to contribute and accelerate physics-ML across a variety of use cases and applications.

Go To GitHub

See NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo in Action

Speed and Accuracy of Gen AI Helps Combat Climate Change

Accelerating Extreme Weather Prediction with FourCastNet

Siemens Energy HRSG Digital Twin Simulation Using NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo and Omniverse

Maximizing Wind Energy Production Using Wake Optimization

Accelerating Carbon Capture and Storage With Fourier Neural Operator and NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo

Predicting Extreme Weather Events Three Weeks in Advance with FourCastNet

Explore NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Examples

Ways to Get Started With NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo

Containers and Models for Development

Develop physics-ML models using NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo container and pretrained models, available for free on NVIDIA NGC.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Explore how NVIDIA is enabling computer-aided engineering industry developers to accelerate physics-based CAE simulations and embrace real-time interactive design using AI-accelerated digital twins.

External Aerodynamics NIM

Very accurate pretrained model based on DoMINO architecture trained on a large and diverse automotive dataset and packaged as a NIM for performant and scalable cloud deployment. Developers can customize the model further using the training recipe in PhysicsNeMo.

Self-Paced Online Course

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo provides explicit parameter specifications for training the surrogate model with a range of values to learn for the design space and for inferring multiple scenarios simultaneously.

Enterprise-Scale Workflows

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo is available with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end AI software platform optimized to accelerate enterprises time to production, certifications to deploy AI everywhere, and enterprise-grade support, security, and API stability while mitigating the potential risks of open-source software

Omniverse Integration

Developers can use the Digital Twin for Interactive Fluid Simulation as a reference to couple surrogate models built in NVIDIA Phy

Higher Education and Research Developer Resources

Self-Paced Online Course

Take a hands-on introductory course from the NVIDIA DLI to explore physics-informed machine learning with NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo.

Access Course

Teaching Kit for Educators

A DLI Teaching Kit is available to qualified university educators interested in Physics-ML. Comprehensive and modular, the kit can help you integrate lecture materials, hands-on exercises, GPU cloud resources, and more into your curriculum.

Access Teaching Kit

Watch Webinar

Open Hackathons and Bootcamps

Accelerate and optimize research applications with mentors by your side.

End-to-End AI for Science
Hackathon GitHub

Upcoming Open Hackathons

Explore More Resources

wind turbines

Using NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo and Omniverse Wind Farm Digital Twin for Siemens Gamesa

Read Blog
Siemens Energy taps NVIDIA to develop industrial digital twin of power plant in Omniverse and Modulus

Siemens Energy Taps NVIDIA to Develop Industrial Digital twin of Power Plant in Omniverse and PhysicsNeMo

Read Blog
Watch presentation about developing Digital Twins for weather, climate, and energy

Developing Digital Twins for Weather, Climate, and Energy


Watch on-demand

Explore PhysicsNeMo Resources

Ethical AI

NVIDIA’s platforms and application frameworks enable developers to build a wide array of AI applications. Consider potential algorithmic bias when choosing or creating the models being deployed. Work with the model’s developer to ensure that it meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case; that the necessary instruction and documentation are provided to understand error rates, confidence intervals, and results; and that the model is being used under the conditions and in the manner intended.

Download the NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo framework today.

Download Now