Applications of AI for Predictive Maintenance Learn how to identify anomalies and failures in time-series data, estimate the remaining useful life of the corresponding parts, and use this information to map anomalies to failure conditions, minimizing unplanned downtime.

Getting Started with DeepStream for Video Analytics on Jetson Nano In this course, you’ll learn to extract meaningful insights from video streams through deep learning video analytics using JupyterLab notebooks on an NVIDIA Jetson Nano™.

Deep Learning for Industrial Inspection Explore how convolutional and recurrent neural networks can be combined to generate effective descriptions of content within images and video clips by combining computer vision and natural language processing. Solve deep learning problems that require multiple types of data inputs.

