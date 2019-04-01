NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.4
The following tools now integrate into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration:
For graphics developers looking for a standalone development tool, please see Nsight Graphics.
For compute developers looking for a standalone profiling development tool, please see Nsight Compute.
For both compute and graphics developers looking for a standalone trace/analysis development tool with an activity timeline, please see Nsight Systems
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition brings GPU computing into Microsoft Visual Studio (including multiple instances of VS2017 and VS2019). This application development environment for GPUs allows you to build, debug, profile and trace heterogeneous compute, graphics, virtual reality, RTX, .NET, and UWP applications built with CUDA C/C++, OpenCL, DirectCompute, OptiX, Direct3D (11, 12, DXR), Vulkan (1.1, NVX Vulkan Raytracing Extension), OpenGL, OpenVR, and the Oculus SDK.
Please visit Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 - New Features for a listing of the new features of the 2019.4 release.
Debugging in Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.4
Downloads
Download the latest version and corresponding dependencies
NVIDIA Developer Resources (Sign up required)
Access the latest announcements, early release candidate access, file bugs, event invites and more. Sign up today!
Product Features
List of features of Nsight Visual Studio Edition
Product Requirements
Details the hardware and software support of Nsight Visual Studio Edition
Support and Documentation
User Guide, Documentation, Forums, and more
Videos
Teaser and Instructional Videos showing Nsight Visual Studio Edition in action
Webinars
Past Nsight Visual Studio Edition Webinars
“We had an aggressive framerate target for our recent milestone and NVIDIA Nsight was instrumental in our success attaining that goalJohn Lafleur, Lead Software Engineer, Blizzard Entertainment
"Thanks for that wonderful tool. It is one of the best graphics tools for PC!"Florent Guinier, Video Game Programmer, Ubisoft
"By the way, the new UI is awesome. I love that I can see the event timeline, GPU timing, as well as parallel draw times all in one view. Don't change it! :)"Ryan Greene, Blizzard Entertainment
"Once you get hooked on Nsight it’s hard to live without it!”Dan Ginsburg, President, Upsample Software, LLC
"NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition is a terrific tool for both debugging and analyzing the performance of your shaders and graphics code. My favorite feature is the powerful shader debugger and the way it integrates into Visual Studio. It has improved my workflow to the point where I almost don't know how I can write graphics code without it."Greg Hjelstrom, Technical Director, Petroglyph
Nsight Visual Studio Edition Next-Gen CUDA Debugger
- Debug your CUDA C/C++ and DirectCompute source code directly on the latest GPU hardware
- Debug native Visual Studio CPU and CUDA GPU code within the same debugging session
- Use the familiar Visual Studio Locals, Watches, Memory and Breakpoints windows
- Inspect the CUDA kernel state using customs views for GPU registers, warps, lanes, and threads for navigating massively parallel threads states and contexts
Nsight Visual Studio Edition Graphics Debugger
- Direct 3D, OpenGL, and Vulkan frame debugger with render state and draw call inspection. For API version support information, see the Nsight Visual Studio product requirements page
Debug HLSL and GLSL shaders directly on the GPU hardware. Drastically increasing debugging speed and accuracy over emulated (SW) debugging. For API version support information, see the Nsight Visual Studio product requirements page
[1]Shader debugging is only supported on Kepler based GPUs
- Use the familiar Visual Studio Locals, Watches, Memory and Breakpoints windows with GLSL and HLSL shaders, including DirectCompute code
- The Debugger supports all HLSL and non-compute GLSL shader types: Vertex, Pixel, Geometry, and Tessellation
- This functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE. Nsight Graphics supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
Nsight Visual Studio Edition CUDA Profiler
- Visual and command line interfaces to collect counters, statistics, and derived values for specified CUDA kernel launches
- Customizable reports provide results, source and disassembly views, memory throughput diagrams, and execution flow charts
- Unlimited experiments on live kernels
- Set and compare reports to one or more baseline profiles
Nsight Visual Studio Edition Graphics Profiler
- Direct3D (including DirectCompute dispatches) and OpenGL Frame Profiler
- Automatic bottlenecks and performance determination on a per-draw call and Direct3D Perf Markers basis
- Advanced draw call timing measurements integrated in to each event/action
- This functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE. Nsight Graphics supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
Nsight Visual Studio Edition Application and System Trace
- Trace OS, multi-core CPU, Graphics and Compute APIs, Driver and GPU activities on a single timeline
- Correlate OpenGL, Direct3D, CUDA and OpenCL activities to the exact CPU code line
- CUDA profiler with unlimited experiments on live kernels
- Specialized report pages with API call logs and statistics
- Supports Kepler, Maxwell, and Pascal GPUs
- See Nsight Systems or Visual Profiler for Pascal and later GPUs
- This functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE. Nsight Systems supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
Nsight Visual Studio Edition VR Inspector
- Targeted view of virtual reality API usage
- Supports OpenVR for the HTC Vive as well as the latest Oculus SDK
- This functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE. Nsight Graphics supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
Nsight Visual Studio Edition Geometry View analyzing hair from Ninja Theory’s Hellblade™: Senua’s Sacrice, a Direct3D 11 game based on Unreal Engine 4
- Powerful visualization capabilities.
- Shows the pre-transformed geometry from the state of the Direct3D or OpenGL machine.
- Show parameters for the current draw call.
- Select shade mode, draw attribute index, or reset the camera.
- Automated detection of vertex buffer data errors.
- This functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE. Nsight Graphics now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
Nsight Visual Studio Edition Shader View
- List of in-use shaders, programs, or pipeline objects
- Provides shader names, statistics, LMEM usage, and other information
- Nsight Graphics supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration