Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 New Features

Nsight Compute profiling CUDA 10 Task Graphs

OpenGL and Vulkan interoperability on the Graphics Debugger

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing the state at a kernel breakpoint

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

    Title Support
    • This release delivers significantly improved compatibility for large-scale user applications
    Frame Debugging UI
    • The Description column in the Events List view is now re-sizable
    • Significantly improved UI performance for fast scrubbing on the host
    • Added the ability to copy the path and open the containing folder for items in the project explorer
    • The Acceleration Structure view now responds to event changes to see how the resource changes over time
    Shader View Enhancements
    • Added support for viewing specialization constants for OpenGL shaders
    • Added syntax highlighting for binary asm shaders
    New Support for 18 Vulkan Extension
    • VK_EXT_astc_decode_mode
    • VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps
    • VK_EXT_display_surface_counter
    • VK_EXT_filter_cubic
    • VK_EXT_fragment_density_map
    • VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock
    • VK_EXT_headless_surface
    • VK_EXT_host_query_reset
    • VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback
    • VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage
    • VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation
    • VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment
    • VK_EXT_validation_features
    • VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays
    • VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins
    • VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout
    • VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities
    • VK_KHR_get_display_properties2
    NOTE:
    • Integrated Graphics functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.
    • Nsight Graphics supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration

Compute Debugging and Analysis

    General
    • Supports CUDA Toolkit 10.2
    Next-Gen Debugger
    • Works with the latest Turing Super GPUs
    • Improved Core Dump support
    • Barrier stepping and end-of-kernel stepping control added
    Nsight Compute Profiler
      General
      • Added section sets to reduce the default overhead and make it easier to configure metric sets for profiling
      • Reduced the size of the installation
      • Added support for CUDA Graphs Recapture API
      • The NvRules API now supports accessing correlation IDs for instanced metrics
      • Added breakdown tables for SOL SM and SOL Memory in the Spead of Light section for Volta+ GPUs
      NVIDIA Nsight Compute
      • Added a snap-select feature to the Source page heatmap to help navigate large files
      • Added support for loading remote CUDA-C source files via SSH on demand
      • Charts on the Details page provide better help in tool tips when hovering metric names
      • Improved the performance of the Source page when scrolling or collapsing
      • The charts for Warp States and Compute pipelines are now sorted by value
      NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface
      • Added support for GPU cache control, see --cache-control
      • Added support for setting the kernel name base in command line output, see --kernel-base
      • Added support for listing the available names for --chips, see --list-chips
      • Improved the stability on Windows when using --target-processes all
      • Reduced the profiling overhead for small metric sets in applications with many kernels
      NOTE:
      • Integrated Profiling functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.
      • Nsight Compute supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
      NOTE:
      • Integrated Trace Analysis & Timeline functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.
      • Nsight Systems supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

 Download   Documentation 


