Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

Title Support This release delivers significantly improved compatibility for large-scale user applications

Frame Debugging UI The Description column in the Events List view is now re-sizable



Significantly improved UI performance for fast scrubbing on the host



Added the ability to copy the path and open the containing folder for items in the project explorer



The Acceleration Structure view now responds to event changes to see how the resource changes over time

Shader View Enhancements Added support for viewing specialization constants for OpenGL shaders



Added syntax highlighting for binary asm shaders

New Support for 18 Vulkan Extension VK_EXT_astc_decode_mode



VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps



VK_EXT_display_surface_counter



VK_EXT_filter_cubic



VK_EXT_fragment_density_map



VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock



VK_EXT_headless_surface



VK_EXT_host_query_reset



VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback



VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage



VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation



VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment



VK_EXT_validation_features



VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays



VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins



VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout



VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities



VK_KHR_get_display_properties2

NOTE: Integrated Graphics functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.



Nsight Graphics supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration

Compute Debugging and Analysis

General Supports CUDA Toolkit 10.2

Next-Gen Debugger Works with the latest Turing Super GPUs



Improved Core Dump support



Barrier stepping and end-of-kernel stepping control added

and end-of-kernel stepping control added Nsight Compute Profiler General Added section sets to reduce the default overhead and make it easier to configure metric sets for profiling





Reduced the size of the installation





Added support for CUDA Graphs Recapture API





The NvRules API now supports accessing correlation IDs for instanced metrics





Added breakdown tables for SOL SM and SOL Memory in the Spead of Light section for Volta+ GPUs



NVIDIA Nsight Compute Added a snap-select feature to the Source page heatmap to help navigate large files





Added support for loading remote CUDA-C source files via SSH on demand





Charts on the Details page provide better help in tool tips when hovering metric names





Improved the performance of the Source page when scrolling or collapsing





The charts for Warp States and Compute pipelines are now sorted by value



NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface Added support for GPU cache control, see --cache-control





Added support for setting the kernel name base in command line output, see --kernel-base





Added support for listing the available names for --chips, see --list-chips





Improved the stability on Windows when using --target-processes all





Reduced the profiling overhead for small metric sets in applications with many kernels



NOTE: Integrated Profiling functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.





Nsight Compute supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration



NOTE: Integrated Trace Analysis & Timeline functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.





Nsight Systems supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

