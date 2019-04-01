Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 New Features
Nsight Compute profiling CUDA 10 Task Graphs
OpenGL and Vulkan interoperability on the Graphics Debugger
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing the state at a kernel breakpoint
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.4 is now available with these features and improvements:
Graphics Debugging
Title Support
- This release delivers significantly improved compatibility for large-scale user applications
- The Description column in the Events List view is now re-sizable
- Significantly improved UI performance for fast scrubbing on the host
- Added the ability to copy the path and open the containing folder for items in the project explorer
- The Acceleration Structure view now responds to event changes to see how the resource changes over time
- Added support for viewing specialization constants for OpenGL shaders
- Added syntax highlighting for binary asm shaders
- VK_EXT_astc_decode_mode
- VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps
- VK_EXT_display_surface_counter
- VK_EXT_filter_cubic
- VK_EXT_fragment_density_map
- VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock
- VK_EXT_headless_surface
- VK_EXT_host_query_reset
- VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback
- VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage
- VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation
- VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment
- VK_EXT_validation_features
- VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays
- VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins
- VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout
- VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities
- VK_KHR_get_display_properties2
- Integrated Graphics functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.
- Nsight Graphics supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
Compute Debugging and Analysis
General
- Supports CUDA Toolkit 10.2
- Works with the latest Turing Super GPUs
- Improved Core Dump support
- Barrier stepping and end-of-kernel stepping control added
- Added section sets to reduce the default overhead and make it easier to configure metric sets for profiling
- Reduced the size of the installation
- Added support for CUDA Graphs Recapture API
- The NvRules API now supports accessing correlation IDs for instanced metrics
- Added breakdown tables for SOL SM and SOL Memory in the Spead of Light section for Volta+ GPUs
- Added a snap-select feature to the Source page heatmap to help navigate large files
- Added support for loading remote CUDA-C source files via SSH on demand
- Charts on the Details page provide better help in tool tips when hovering metric names
- Improved the performance of the Source page when scrolling or collapsing
- The charts for Warp States and Compute pipelines are now sorted by value
- Added support for GPU cache control, see --cache-control
- Added support for setting the kernel name base in command line output, see --kernel-base
- Added support for listing the available names for --chips, see --list-chips
- Improved the stability on Windows when using --target-processes all
- Reduced the profiling overhead for small metric sets in applications with many kernels
- Integrated Profiling functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.
- Nsight Compute supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
- Integrated Trace Analysis & Timeline functionality has been deprecated an will be removed in the next release of Nsight VSE.
- Nsight Systems supports this functionality and now integrates into Visual Studio with NVIDIA Nsight Integration
General
