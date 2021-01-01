JetPack SDK 4.6.5

JetPack 4.6.5

JetPack 4.6.5 is the latest production release, and is a minor update to JetPack 4.6.4. JetPack 4.6.5 is the same as JetPack 4.6.4 but includes Jetson Linux 32.7.5 which brings in security fixes. It also adds support for various memories - PCN 211141, 211181, 210641, 210521, and 210541.

JetPack 4.6.5 can be installed using SDK Manager.