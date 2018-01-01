Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit User Guide

Developer Kit Setup

Before using your developer kit, you need to set up a microSD card with the operating system and JetPack components. The simplest method is to download the microSD card image and follow instructions found in Getting Started with Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit .

You'll need to supply the microSD Card (UHS-1 32GB minimum) and a USB-C power supply (5V⎓3A).





microSD Card lifespan is a consideration when using a swap file. High endurance and/or larger capacity microSD Cards are recommended

Setup via SD Card Image (Recommended)

The recommended way to setup your developer kit involves downloading a system image and writing it to your microSD Card. Simply follow the instructions available in the Getting Started Guide

Setup via NVIDIA SDK Manager

NVIDIA SDK Manager is a graphical tool for use on a Linux host computer (running Ubuntu 18.04 or Ubuntu 16.04). It provides a menu based method for installing JetPack on a Jetson developer kit. Using this tool is a more involved way of setting up your Jetson developer kit, but it allows you to also install JetPack components on the host computer for cross compilation purposes. To get started quickly with your developer kit, we recommend the SD card image method linked above.

If you want to use SDK Manager, please refer to the SDK Manager documentation .

Headless Operation



Headless mode is handy when you don’t have a display around (or for some special purposes). After setting up in headless mode, you can use the developer kit either via network connection or simply by connecting it to another computer with a Micro USB cable.

If no display is attached to the developer kit during first boot, the initial configuration process will be headless. You will need to complete initial setup via serial application (e.g., puTTY) on another computer connected to the developer kit’s Micro-USB port.

Refer to instructions here for headless mode setup.