Jetson Linux R32.7.5

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package (L4T) is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 32.7.5

L4T 32.7.5 is a minor release on top of L4T 32.7.4 and includes security fixes. Rest of the features are the same as L4T 32.7.2. It supports Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits from the listed product families are also supported.

Jetson Linux 32.7.5 is included as part of JetPack 4.6.5

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

Support for Jetson Xavier NX modules with Micron memory: MT53E1G32D2FW-046 (PCN 211141)

Support for Jetson Nano modules with Micron DRAM: MT53E512M32D1ZW-046 (PCN 211181)

Support for Jetson Xavier NX modules with Micron DRAM: MT53E512M32D1ZW-046 (PCN 210641)

Support for Jetson TX2i modules with Micron DRAM: MT53E512M32D1ZW (PCN 210521)

Support for Jetson TX2 NX 4GB modules with Micron DRAM: MT53E256M32D1KS-046 (PCN 210541)

Vulkan Support on Jetson Linux

Downloads and Links