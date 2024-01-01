The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit has reached EOL and is no longer available for purchase. The Jetson Nano Developer Kit and production module remain available; see the Jetson Product Lifecycle page for details.

JetPack 4.x releases, built on the Jetson Linux r32 codeline, support Jetson Nano developer kits and modules. The most recent sustaining releases can be found at the JetPack Archive and the Jetson Linux Archive.

If you have any questions, please visit the Jetson Nano Forum.