Jetson Linux R32.7.2 Release Page

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package (L4T) is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA L4T 32.7.2

L4T 32.7.2 is a minor release on top of L4T 32.7.1 and includes security fixes. Rest of the features are the same as L4T 32.7.1. It supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

L4T 32.7.2 is included as part of JetPack 4.6.2

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

Vulkan Support on L4T

32.7.2 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Xavier Series, Xavier NX and TX2 Series Jetson Nano, Nano 2GB and TX1
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP) L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration in the WebRTC Framework
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Cboot Sources T186
Cboot Sources T194
Free RTOS Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide

 Jetson Nano Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX2 Platform Adaptation Guide

 Jetson Nano Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX1 Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Linux Developer Guide (downloadable version)

Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer Guide (online version)

Jetson Linux API Reference (formerly named Multimedia API Reference)
Accelerated GStreamer Guide
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 7.3.1 for 64 bit BSP and Kernel
Sources for the GCC 7.3.1 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP and Kernel
Bringup Framework Bringup Framework
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools
Jetson Platform Over-The-Air Update Tools
File Supported hardware Supported Software Description
TensorRT_8.2.1.9_Patch_for_Jetpack4.6_Jetson_NX_16GB.tar.gz Jetson Xavier NX 16GB JetPack 4.6.2 / Jetson Linux 32.7.2 This download includes TRT 8.2.1.9 patch for Jetson Xavier NX.

