Jetson Linux R32.7.2 Release Page

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package (L4T) is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

L4T 32.7.2 is a minor release on top of L4T 32.7.1 and includes security fixes. Rest of the features are the same as L4T 32.7.1. It supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

L4T 32.7.2 is included as part of JetPack 4.6.2

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

