Jetson Linux R32.7.4

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 32.7.4

Jetson Linux 32.7.4 is a minor release on top of Jetson Linux 32.7.1 and includes security fixes. Rest of the features are the same as Jetson Linux 32.7.2. It supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

Jetson Linux 32.7.4 is included as part of JetPack 4.6.4

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

Support for Jetson TX2 modules with Hynix memory: SKH 161-0434-100 H9HCNNNBKUMLXR-NEE

Vulkan Support on Jetson Linux

