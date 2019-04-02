Jetson Community Resources

Jetson Nano Jetson TX1 Jetson TX2 Jetson AGX Xavier

John Welsh, NVIDIA

This project features multi-instance pose estimation accelerated by NVIDIA TensorRT. It is ideal for applications where low latency is necessary. It includes

Training scripts to train on any keypoint task data in MSCOCO format

A collection of models that may be easily optimized with TensorRT using torch2trt

This project can be used easily for the task of human pose estimation, or extended for something new. If you run into any issues please let us know.