Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit Getting Started Guide

You can either write the SD card image using a graphical program like Etcher, or via command line.

Etcher Instructions

Do not insert your microSD card yet. Download, install, and launch Etcher. Click “Select image” and choose the zipped image file downloaded earlier. Insert your microSD card. Click Ignore if your Mac shows this window: If you have no other external drives attached, Etcher will automatically select the microSD card as target device. Otherwise, click “Select drive” and choose the correct device. Click “Flash!” Your Mac may prompt for your username and password before it allows Etcher to proceed After Etcher finishes, your Mac may let you know it doesn’t know how to read the SD Card. Just click Eject and remove the microSD card.

Command Line Instructions

Do not insert your microSD card yet. Waiting will help you discover correct disk device name in steps below. Open the Terminal app: Use this command to list any external disk devices already attached to your Mac:

diskutil list external | fgrep '/dev/disk'

For example, if you already have a USB drive attached to your Mac, the result will look similar to this: Insert your microSD card. Click Ignore if your Mac shows this window: Use the same command as before to list external disk devices. The newly listed disk device is the microSD card (/dev/disk2 in this example): Use this command to remove any existing partitions from the microSD card, ensuring MacOS will let you write to it. BE VERY CAREFUL to specify the correct disk device.

sudo diskutil partitionDisk /dev/disk <n> 1 GPT "Free Space" "%noformat%" 100%

For example: Use this command to write the zipped SD card image to the microSD card. Note the use of /dev/rdisk instead of /dev/disk:

/usr/bin/unzip -p ~/Downloads/jetson_nano_devkit_sd_card.zip | sudo /bin/dd of=/dev/rdisk <n> bs=1m

For example: There will be no indication of progress (unless you signal with CTRL-t). When the dd command finishes, your Mac will let you know it cannot read the microSD card. Just click Eject:

After your microSD card is ready, proceed to set up your developer kit.