Jetson AI Courses and Certifications

Want to get started learning about AI? This certification can be completed by anyone, and recognizes your competency in Jetson and AI using a hands-on, project-based assessment. While this track is ideal for advanced learners to build on their existing AI knowledge, beginners can follow the in-depth video tutorials and get up to speed quickly.

Jetson AI Ambassador

This certification is for educators and recognizes competency in teaching AI on Jetson using a hands-on, project-based assessment and an interview with the NVIDIA team. This track is ideal for educators or instructors who want to be fully prepared to teach AI to their students.

In addition to certification, we offer freely available curriculum and open-source platforms for educators to build their AI curriculum, including our NVIDIA DLI Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit.

Benefits

Exclusive opportunity to purchase Jetson Nanos for workshops

Formal inclusion in DLI Certified Instructor Program

Recommended Prerequisites