Jetson AI Courses and Certifications
NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute (DLI) delivers practical, hands-on training and certification in AI at the edge for developers, educators, students, and lifelong learners. This is a great way to get the critical AI skills you need to thrive and advance in your career. You can even earn certificates to demonstrate your understanding of Jetson and AI when you complete these free, open-source courses.
Jetson AI Certification
NVIDIA offers two certification tracks— Jetson AI Specialist that anyone can complete and Jetson AI Ambassador for educators and instructors.
Jetson AI Specialist
Want to get started learning about AI? This certification can be completed by anyone, and recognizes your competency in Jetson and AI using a hands-on, project-based assessment. While this track is ideal for advanced learners to build on their existing AI knowledge, beginners can follow the in-depth video tutorials and get up to speed quickly.
Benefits
- Showcase your AI skills with an NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute certificate and an open-source project
Recommended Prerequisites
- Basic familiarity with Python and Linux
Jetson AI Ambassador
This certification is for educators and recognizes competency in teaching AI on Jetson using a hands-on, project-based assessment and an interview with the NVIDIA team. This track is ideal for educators or instructors who want to be fully prepared to teach AI to their students.
In addition to certification, we offer freely available curriculum and open-source platforms for educators to build their AI curriculum, including our NVIDIA DLI Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit.
Benefits
- Exclusive opportunity to purchase Jetson Nanos for workshops
- Formal inclusion in DLI Certified Instructor Program
- Additional benefits are listed here
Recommended Prerequisites
- Basic familiarity with Python and Linux
- Teaching or training experience at an academic institution or formal training program
|Requirements
|Jetson AI Specialist Certification
|Jetson AI Ambassador Certification
|Jetson AI Fundamentals course
|
✔
|
✔
|Getting Started with AI on Jetson Nano DLI course certificate
|
✔
|
✔
|Project-based assessment
|
✔
|
✔
|Application to the DLI Certified Instructor program and interview with NVIDIA Team
|
✔
|Teaching or training experience at an academic institution or formal training program
|
✔
Testimonials
We know how important it is to provide all students with opportunities to impact the future of technology. We’re excited to utilize the NVIDIA Jetson AI Specialist certification materials with our students as they work toward becoming leaders in the fields of AI and robotics.
Christine Nguyen,
STEM curriculum director at Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania
NVIDIA’s Jetson AI Certification materials thoroughly cover the fundamentals with the added advantage of hands-on project-based learning. I believe these benefits provide a great foundation for students to prepare for university robotics courses and compete in robotics competitions.
Jack Silberman PhD,
Lecturer, UC San Diego, Jacobs School of Engineering, Contextual Robotics Institute
What an honor to be part of this great family of NVIDIA! Getting certified as an AI Ambassador helped me to improve my technical profile and now I am delivering workshops and teaching AI using the NVIDIA technologies.
Khlaifia Bilel,
Assistant Professor of AI in the Aviation School of Borj Amri, Tunisia
Whether you are currently employed and want to learn new skills to share with your team or an educator looking to outfit students with experience in a bleeding-edge field to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow, the certification process will prepare you to demonstrate working AI solutions and challenge you to then exercise your newly gained capabilities to create an AI project of your own.
Paul DeCarlo,
Principal Cloud Advocate and Manager for IoT Advocacy at Microsoft and Adjunct Professor at the University of Houston, USA
The Jetson AI Ambassador certificate allows me to use the NVIDIA resources methodically to be ready to teach AI to the local educator community.
David Tseng,
Founder of CAVEDU Education and Visiting Scientist at MIT CSAIL, Taiwan
The certification motivated me, and I am now more enthusiastic in the field of AI and open to learning. I also plan to use the certificate in my business life.
Ahmet Furkan Demir,
Computer Engineering Student at Necmettin Erbakan University, Turkey
The NVIDIA DLI program has great material for entry-level beginners as well as advanced professionals in the AI business.
Mario Antonio Tovar Rosas,
Ph.D. candidate at the Institute of Renewable Energy of the National University of Mexico
This certification will boost your technical profiles by showing your understanding of Jetson and AI. AI and edge computing is growing a lot thanks to platforms like Jetson Nano.
Francisco Manuel Castro Payán,
Professor and Researcher at the University of Malaga, Spain
Jetson AI Fundamentals Course Outline
Jetson AI Fundamentals Tutorial Playlist
Four hours of online content
Hands-on mini-projects
Open-source content
Interactive learning with notebooks
Hardware Requirements
- NVIDIA Jetson Nano™ Developer Kit or Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit*
- MicroSD card (64 GB UHS-1 recommended, 32 GB UHS-1 minimum)
- Micro-B USB cable
- Power supply
- Jetson Nano Supported Components List
- Camera (Logitech C270 USB webcam or Raspberry Pi camera module v2)
- PC or laptop with an SD card slot (Windows, Mac, or Linux)
- Recommended: NVIDIA JetBot
Course Details
Prerequisites: A basic familiarity of Linux and Python is needed for you to complete the course. (Click here to see the list of tutorials)
Command-Line Interface and Linux Commands
In this video, we’ll cover how to navigate the Linux system from the terminal and command line. You’ll also see how to move, copy, delete, and edit files. (Courtesy of Paul McWhorter)
Introduction to Python
In this video lesson, we explore how to code in Python. You’ll learn about printing, user input, for loops, if statements, conditionals, while loops, and arrays. (Courtesy of Paul McWhorter)
Section 1 - NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute's Getting Started with AI on Jetson Nano course
In this course, you'll use Jupyter notebooks on your own Jetson Nano to build deep learning classification and regression projects with computer vision models.
Register to the course and follow the videos below that walk you through it.
Episode 1
This episode covers setting up your Jetson Nano for the very first time with JetPack.
Episode 2
This episode covers how to log into your Jetson Nano remotely and run a Docker container to access JupyterLab and the course notebooks. You'll test out your camera in the Hello Camera Jupyter notebook for the first time.
Episode 3
This episode walks through a PyTorch project to train a deep neural network on your Jetson Nano, and experiment with image classification using data you collect with your camera.
Episode 4
This episode covers how to train an image regression deep neural network model to infer X-Y coordinates for specific objects in images you collect with your camera.
Section 2 - JetBot (optional) (Click here to see the list of tutorials)
JetBot is an open-source AI robot platform that gives makers, students, and enthusiasts everything they need to build creative, fun, smart AI applications. It’s powered by the Jetson Nano Developer Kit, which supports multiple sensors and neural networks in parallel for object recognition, collision avoidance, and more. The Jetbot wiki is here and you can follow the videos below to understand and learn more about its capabilities. You can buy JetBot from one of our partners here. Note: JetBot is an optional component of the Jetson AI Fundamentals Course.
Episode 1 - JetBot Intro and Hardware
The Jetson Nano JetBot is a great introduction to robotics and deep learning. There are several options in building your own hardware, here we share some valuable tips building yours.
Episode 2 - JetBot Software Setup
After building your JetBot hardware, we go through the process of setting up the software using a container based approach. Using containers allows us to load all of the necessary deep learning libraries without having to worry about dependencies on other software packages. We also test the motors!
Episode 3 - JetBot Collision Avoidance
With the software loaded, and the motors running the JetBot is now ready to use deep learning to help avoid collisions when navigating. We gather images and train a model using transfer learning to avoid running into things, and then load it on to the JetBot to test.
Episode 4 - JetBot Road Following
Here we train JetBot to follow a path. We gather training data, and then use regression to train a model to predict a good path forward. Once the model is on the JetBot, the JetBot drives along the path.
Section 3 - Hello AI World (Click here to see the list of tutorials)
Hello AI World is a great way to start using Jetson and experience the power of AI. In just a couple of hours, you can have a set of deep learning inference demos up and running for real-time image classification, object detection, and segmentation on your Jetson Developer Kit with the JetPack SDK™ and NVIDIA TensorRT™. You can also collect your own datasets and train your own DNN models onboard Jetson using PyTorch.
Episode 1 - Hello AI World Setup
Download and run the Hello AI World container on Jetson Nano, test your camera feed, and see how to stream it over the network via RTP.
Episode 2 - Image Classification Inference
Code your own Python program for image classification using Jetson Nano and deep learning, then experiment with realtime classification on a live camera stream.
Episode 3 - Training Image Classification Models
Learn how to train image classification models with PyTorch onboard Jetson Nano, and collect your own classification datasets to create custom models.
Episode 4 - Object Detection Inference
Code your own Python program for object detection using Jetson Nano and deep learning, then experiment with realtime detection on a live camera stream.
Episode 5 - Training Object Detection Models
Learn how to train object detection models with PyTorch onboard Jetson Nano, and collect your own detection datasets to create custom models.
Episode 6 - Semantic Segmentation
Experiment with fully-convolutional semantic segmentation networks on Jetson Nano, and run realtime segmentation on a live camera stream.
Hands-On, Project-Based Assessment
Based on your understanding of the material, you’re required to build and submit an open-source project that uses NVIDIA Jetson and incorporates elements of AI (machine learning or deep learning) with GPU acceleration, along with a video demonstrating the project in action. For example, you could collect your own dataset and train a new DNN model for a specific application, add a new autonomous mode to JetBot, or create a smart home / IoT device using AI - these need not be limited only to topics covered in the course. For inspiration, see the Jetson Community Projects page - the possibilities are endless!
In order to pass the certification, your project will be reviewed based on the following criteria:
- AI (5 points) - The project uses deep learning, machine learning, and/or computer vision in a meaningful way, and demonstrates a fundamental understanding of creating applications with AI. Factors include the effectiveness, technical complexity, and performance of your AI solution on Jetson.
- Impact / Originality (5 points) - The concept of your project is novel and applies AI to solve or address challenges or issues faced by yourself or society. Also, our ideas and work are either original or derivative in a significant way.
- Reproducibility (5 points) - Any plans, code, and resources needed for someone else to build and use the project are included in the repository and are easy to follow.
- Presentation and Documentation (5 points) - The video effectively demonstrates and explains various aspects of the project, and there exists a clear, complete readme in the repository that documents any steps needed to build/run the project along with diagrams and images. Note that educators should have an oral presentation component to their video to highlight their teaching abilities.
Within approximately 10-14 days, you will receive your project scores, and if approved, your appropriate Jetson AI certificate will be delivered.
What's Next? Educators who are interested in incorporating Jetson into their curriculum are encouraged to download our freely available NVIDIA DLI Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit.
|Jetson AI Specialist
|Jetson AI Ambassador
|
Need help?
Please reach out to us on our community forums.