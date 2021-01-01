Rendering Tools
NVIDIA tools are libraries, APIs, and SDKs that optimize system performance and identify bottlenecks to improve application efficiency. The NVIDIA Nsight™ tool suite includes Nsight Graphics, Nsight Systems, Nsight Perf SDK, and other software for debugging and profiling various systems, including GPU, CPU, and remote cluster environments.
Nsight Graphics
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone developer tool that enables you to debug, profile, and export frames built with Direct3D (11, 12, DXR), the NVIDIA Vulkan Ray Tracing Extension, OpenGL, OpenVR, and the Oculus SDK.
Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a system-wide performance analysis tool designed to visualize an application’s algorithms, identify opportunities to optimize, and scale efficiently across any quantity or size of CPUs and GPUs, from a large server to our smallest system on chip (SoC).
Nsight Perf SDK
NVIDIA Nsight Perf SDK is a graphics profiling toolbox for DirectX, Vulkan, and OpenGL, enabling you to collect GPU performance metrics directly from your application.
Nsight Aftermath SDK
NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath SDK is a simple library you integrate into your Direct3D 12 (D3D12) or Vulkan game’s crash reporter to generate GPU "mini-dumps" when a timeout detection and recovery (TDR) or exception occurs.
Nsight Visual Studio Edition (VSE)
NVIDIA Nsight VSE is an application development environment that allows you to build and debug integrated GPU kernels and native CPU code, as well as inspect the state of the GPU and memory.
Nsight Compute
NVIDIA Nsight Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA® applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command-line input.
Other NVIDIA Graphics Tools
CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI)
NVIDIA CUPTI is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications.Learn more about CUPTI Download
CUDA-GDB
NVIDIA CUDA-GDB delivers a seamless debugging experience that allows you to debug both the CPU and GPU portions of your application simultaneously.Learn more about CUDA-GDB Download
Feature Map Explorer (FME)
NVIDIA FME enables the visualization of four-dimensional, image-based feature map data using a range of views, from low-level channel visualizations to detailed numerical information about each channel slice.Learn more about FME Download
RTX Memory Utility (RTXMU)
RTXMU, an NVIDIA RTX™ technology, reduces the GPU memory footprint caused by ray tracing.Learn more about RTXMU Download
Texture Tools Exporter
NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter creates highly compressed texture files directly from image sources.Learn more about Texture Tools
Material Definition Language (MDL)
NVIDIA MDL is a set of tools for quickly integrating physically based materials into rendering applications.Learn more about MDL Download
vMaterials
NVIDIA vMaterials is a curated collection of MDL materials and lights that represent common real-world materials used in design and architecture, engineering, and construction (AECO) workflows.Learn more about vMaterials for
