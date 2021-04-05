Download

Getting Started with RTXMU SDK

Reducing Memory Consumption with an Open Source Solution

System Requirements

v1.1
Operating System Windows 10 SDK v1809 (17763), or higher
Supported GPUs NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro products with Pascal and newer generation GPUs
Supported Drivers Latest NVIDIA Display Driver
Development Environment CMake 3.15, or higher Visual Studio 2017 or 2019

RTXMU SDK

RTXMU combines both compaction and suballocation techniques to optimize and reduce memory consumption of acceleration structures for any DXR or Vulkan Ray Tracing application.

Release Notes

RTXMU SDK v1.1

  • Fixed issue of missing functions in the Vulkan dispatch table.
  • Validate initial build memory sizes prior to rebuilding the same acceleration structure.
  • Always deallocate scratch memory in garbage collection and reallocate if needed for rebuilding an acceleration structure.
  • Supports multiple devices in the case of multi gpu, etc.


FAQ

Q: What is the RTXMU SDK?

A: RTXMU (RTX Memory Utility) combines both compaction and suballocation techniques to optimize and reduce memory consumption of acceleration structures for any DXR or Vulkan Ray Tracing application.


Q: What do I get in the RTXMU SDK?

A: RTXMU provides a simple interface that abstracts away the low level details of compaction and suballocation.


Q: Does RTXMU SDK use ray tracing or require a ray tracing GPU to function?

A: Works for both DXR 1.0, 1.1 along with Vulkan Ray Tracing. RTXMU SDK does not shoot any rays, it only manages the acceleration structures.


Q: What graphics cards are supported by RTXMU?

A: NVIDIA: GTX 1000, RTX 2000 and RTX 3000 series GPUs. AMD: Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.


Q: Will RTXMU work on non-Nvidia GPUs?

A: Yes


Q: Will RTXMU benefit games that do not use Ray-tracing?

A: No


Q: How does RTXMU work to optimize memory utilization?

A: Compaction reduces the size of acceleration structures and suballocation allows smaller memory alignment requirements when packing multiple acceleration structures into a single allocation.


Q: Will RTXMU benefit RT enabled consoles?

A: The open source initiative of RTXMU allows console developers to implement their own version. NVIDIA only provides a Vulkan and DX RT sample implementation.


Q: Why is my game not showing any memory savings with RTXMU?

A: Disabled compaction is the most likely culprit. All acceleration structures builds must have the Allow Compaction flag for RTXMU to prepare compaction workloads.



