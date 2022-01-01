Add continuous performance metrics collection to your code, and leverage the built-in HUD renderer to effortlessly enable real-time, high-level performance triage.



Explore panels with metrics on SM, L2 cache, ROP, VRAM and various other subunits to gain an early understanding of the performance characteristics and potential bottlenecks of the scene as you move through it.



The HUD- and Periodic Sampler-utility classes also serve as an example for creating your own powerful, low-overhead, real-time workflows on top of the low-level Nsight Perf SDK API.