The NVIDIA® Nsight™ Perf SDK is a graphics profiling toolbox for DirectX, Vulkan, and OpenGL enabling you to collect GPU performance metrics directly from your application.
Profile In-Application
Integrate GPU performance metric collection into your application or graphics developer tool of choice. Activate profiling from your own custom programmatic triggers. Choose the list of GPU metrics to collect, customize your output, and keep control over your workflow.
Upgrade Your CI/CD
Generate detailed profiler reports on every developer and artist change. Add dedicated perf regression criteria by inspecting GPU metric values.
Realtime Performance HUD
Add continuous performance metrics collection to your code, and leverage the built-in HUD renderer to effortlessly enable real-time, high-level performance triage.
Explore panels with metrics on SM, L2 cache, ROP, VRAM and various other subunits to gain an early understanding of the performance characteristics and potential bottlenecks of the scene as you move through it.
The HUD- and Periodic Sampler-utility classes also serve as an example for creating your own powerful, low-overhead, real-time workflows on top of the low-level Nsight Perf SDK API.
HTML Profiler Report Generator
Generate detailed profiler reports with minimal effort. Simply insert a few calls at Graphics API Device Initialization, Present/SwapBuffers, a Keypress handler, or an automated trigger.
Insert annotations (PushRange/PopRange) around GPU workloads to collect additional reports per region of execution. The report generator automatically collects 100s of GPU metrics of interest; there is no need to study these complex topics on first usage.
The reports provide a top-down representation of GPU performance, with fast navigation to the top performance limiters. Quickly determine the workload type, pipeline activity and utilization, shader latency reasons, and 3D data flow.
